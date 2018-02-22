Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An internationally-renowned artist will be making an appearance in Chester this weekend.

Alex Echo will be at Castle Fine Art in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday (February 24) showcasing his latest collection, Imagine.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist himself, learn about his collections, present and past, and the techniques he uses. The works will then be on display for a further week.

Imagine follows Echo’s immensely successful exhibition The Shape of Things, and paves the way for a very exciting 12 months for the artist and his collectors. Communicating Echo’s love for the earth, the collection focuses on six key areas: solar, nature, sea, shapes, words and sculptures.

With a professional art career spanning more than 37 years, Echo has garnered the attention of some the world’s most prestigious corporations. Completely self-taught, his career highlights have included creating fabric designs for fashion designer, Paul Smith, and billboards for Absolut Vodka which ran for one year on the fabled Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California.

Alex Echo said: “Now more than ever, with our world in the throes of social, moral, political and ethical upheaval, I believe we have to IMAGINE.

“I want to make whatever contribution I can to make the world even a slightly better place and enhance and bring light to people’s environments. I hope that people will recall how sweet life can be seeing the collection – and remember how important the earth is to us all.”

Gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Chester Frances Broughton said: “The Imagine collection by Alex Echo is a truly amazing set of works and really needs to be viewed in person in order to appreciate the intricate use of colours and textures.”

Those who wish to attend the event and meet the artist should contact the gallery to be added to the guest list by emailing chester@castlefineart.com or calling 01244 345800.