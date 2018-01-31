Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following its premiere in autumn 2017 and sell-out shows across the UK and in Italy, Motionhouse brings Charge, the company’s latest electrifying dance-circus production, to Storyhouse in Chester next month.

In Charge, art and science collide. Dance-circus, film and music take audiences on a journey deep into the human body, tracing the extraordinary story of electricity in our lives.

From the electrical charge that sparks human life, to the beating of our hearts and the memories we make, six exceptional dancers bring Charge to life with athletic dance, awe-inspiring acrobatics and daring feats on the 5m-high set.

Chester audiences will be wowed by Motionhouse: Charge at Storyhouse on Tuesday, February 6 at 7.30pm.

This year sees 2018 mark 30 incredible years since executive director Louise Richards and artistic director Kevin Finnan MBE founded the company in 1988.

(Image: Dan Tucker)

In three decades, the company has presented more than 40 productions across the world - last year alone almost 80,000 people saw the company perform or took part in one of its dynamic learning and participatory activities that continue to inspire the next generation of dancers and audiences.

Finnan worked with Professor Frances Ashcroft and her team at the University of Oxford to delve deeper into the science that influenced Charge. Ashcroft published The Spark of Life about electricity in the human body and is recognised for her outstanding contributions to the public’s awareness of science.

Finnan’s Charge also explores the historical understanding of the role of electricity in the body, using Galvani’s experimentation with frogs to the popular interest in electricity that resulted in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary.

The third element of Finnan’s Earth Trilogy, Charge builds on relevant environmental themes explored in Scattered (2009) and Broken (2013).

Kevin Finnan said: “Charge takes my interest in contemporary themes about the world we live in one step further. Scattered tackled our relationship with water, and Broken delved into our links with the Earth.

“For Charge, I was inspired by a specific area of scientific research – our relationship with energy and the role electricity plays in the human body. We’re looking forward to bringing the third part of this trilogy to our audiences as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations.”

Motionhouse has become the ‘go to’ company to create visionary large-scale events. Even beaches, stately homes, harbours and inner city wastelands have received the Motionhouse artistic and creative treatment.

Finnan, also known for his choreography and movement direction of the London 2012 Paralympic Games’ Opening Ceremony, worked closely with the dancers and creative team to bring his vision of Charge to life.

Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets, guarantees the best seats at the lowest price. Tickets range from £16.50 to £25.50. Visit www.storyhouse.com for details.