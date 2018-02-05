Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham sculptor, whose works are so small they can only be viewed through a microscope, is holding an exhibition at Storyhouse in Chester during the WayWord half term festival.

Willard Wigan, 57, a micro-sculptor, creates pieces that sit within the eye of a needle or on a pin-head.

An exhibition of his works is being held at Storyhouse between February 17–24 during the WayWord festival for families.

The artist said he first became interested in micro-sculpture at the age of five when he began making houses for ants because he thought they needed somewhere to live.

His works are so minute that they are only visible through a microscope. They include miniature versions of athlete Usain Bolt, a hummingbird and cartoon characters Pinocchio and Cinderella.

The exhibition will be presented in Storyhouse’s Garret Bar, from 10am–4pm daily. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children.

Willard Wigan is also giving a talk on the exhibition on Sunday, February 18 at 10am.

WayWord is Storyhouse’s half-term festival for families and young people - the line-up includes Gruffalo illustrator Axel Scheffler, silent discos, workshops for game design, Lego stop frame animation and clay modelling, WayWord flicks film series plus music, beatboxing and dance performances.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.