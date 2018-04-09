Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brio Leisure is to host North West England’s professional touring group Heritage Opera as they make their debut at Northwich Memorial Court with Puccini’s La Bohème on Saturday, May 12.

This ever popular opera charts the love affair of poet Rodolfo and Mimi his neighbour as they eke out a living on the breadline in 19th Century Paris.

Sung in English, and accompanied by a string quartet, La Bohème shows the struggle of these artists and their passion and determination to survive.

Heritage Opera are based in Manchester and where possible uses professional singers based in North West England.

La Bohème features some local faces with Liverpool born soprano Sarah Helsby Hughes as Mimi, and her real life partner Nicholas Sales who stars as Roldofo, and are based nearby in Sandbach.

Nicholas works regularly at the Royal Opera House, and Sarah is the artistic director of Heritage Opera.

They are joined by another real life couple from South Manchester - Andrea Tweedale who sings the ‘tart with a heart’ Musetta, and her husband Matthew Palmer, who plays the philosopher Colline.

Heritage Opera has been touring chamber versions of well-loved operas for an impressive 15 years. The cast of eight experienced professionals have appeared with many leading opera companies in the UK and beyond.

Tickets for the show can be booked at www.ticketsource.co.uk/brioleisure or via the box office on 0333 666 3366.