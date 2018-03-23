Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fine art extravaganza is heading for Chester Town Hall this summer.

Artist and lecturer Sue Farrington says the two-day event on June 2 and 3 will present an opportunity for the public to buy pieces of original work direct from artists.

“I teach oil painting in the north west of England,” explained Sue. “Over many years I have become increasingly aware of the need for artists to be able to show and sell their work directly to the public. So many of these fabulous artists have fabulous original paintings that rarely get seen.

“Art is for everyone by joining local art groups, art classes and art societies or visiting galleries and exhibitions. It opens up a whole new world whatever your age.”

Sue has enlisted 34 other eager professional and amateur artists to display and sell their original work.

Specialising in oil painting she has lived, taught and exhibited in Australia, New Zealand, Borneo, Malaysia and the Philippines. She attended art college in Borneo and studied for her teaching qualification at Darwin University in Australia.

Returning to the UK in 2005, Sue worked at Burton Manor and West Cheshire College in Handbridge. She currently teaches in Chester at Caldy Valley Church Centre and also at Okell’s Garden Centre near Tarporley and at the Altrincham Art Society, Manchester. She is a member of Chester’s Grosvenor Art Society which holds regular exhibitions, demonstrations and workshops.

Sue also demonstrates and runs successful oil painting workshops throughout the north west and north Wales, exhibiting and selling at a city centre gallery.

During the English winter she returns to paint and exhibit in Perth, Western Australia and separately organises painting holidays to France.

The extravaganza will be open between 10.30am and 6pm on both days.