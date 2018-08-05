Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse has announced the line-up for the Kaleidoscope festival celebrating disability and challenging stereotypes, taking place at the Chester cultural centre from September 15-22.

The week-long festival, programmed in partnership with Chester Voluntary Action and People’s Choice Group, will present performances, films, a digital exhibition, an open mic night, evening of stand-up comedy, workshops and a panel discussion featuring some of the UK’s leading thinkers on disability and access.

Artistic director Alex Clifton said: “Kaleidoscope celebrates the diversity of human bodies. We have invited 23 local disability-led charities and organisations to choose what happens across Storyhouse during the festival, in order to celebrate life with a disability and challenge stereotypes.”

There will be inspirational talks by a range of speakers including Paralympian Anna Jackson; author, campaigner and filmmaker Alex Lowery will discuss his formative years and living with autism; human rights activist Miro Griffiths has been involved in disability rights since the age of 13 and has advised the UK Government and European Commission, attended a United Nations ceremony in New York, and is considered one of the most influential disabled people in Britain.

A seminar organised by the national Access Association will look at the arts, sports, theatre design, building regulations and whether developments and service provision are succeeding in the creation of a truly barrier inclusive environment for everyone.

During the week-long festival a range of performances will be taking place across Storyhouse including: a cabaret through the ages performed by Wirral-based company RAWD; Testify – a spoken word and poetry gig where only people with a disability will be given a performance slot, also uniquely the gig will be supported by BSL interpreters; Chester’s newest theatre company Patchwork will perform sing along classics.

There will be a promenade dance performance by Storyhouse’s resident dance company, Fallen Angels Dance Theatre, Cheshire Dance and Bluecoat Arts Centre in Liverpool. The People’s Choice Singing Group will do an open workshop for people to take part in.

The world’s first visually impaired ukulele band have a slot. Plus choirs from across the city will perform including Petty Pool Vocational College for young adults with learning difficulties, Kaleidoscope Super Schools Choir, Dee Sign BSL choir and Canal Street day centre’s choir We Sign join the bill.

The library will be home to a raft of creative workshops with everything from African drumming sessions, Makaton events, to sensory music-play opportunities and dance and drama workshops.

Also, a rare chance to hear from Paul Richards of charity Stay Up Late, promoting the right for people with learning disabilities to have a choice about how they live their lives.

Storyhouse’s independent cinema will screen a selection of films exploring disability such as multi award-nominee The Rider, The Sanctuary, Dark Night Ends and Window Into Our World, the critically acclaimed short film package complied by Brighton’s Oska Bright Film Festival.

There will also be a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary Notes on Blindness and the virtual reality experience that simulates visual impairment for participants.

In addition, Digital Exhibition: 11 Million Reasons to Dance will exhibit throughout the festival. Touring the globe since 2014, Chester audiences have the rare opportunity to see the exhibition that features iconic dance moments from film all reimagined by deaf, sight impaired and disabled dances.

Find out more at https://www.storyhouse.com/kaleidoscope