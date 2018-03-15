Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storyhouse in Chester calling on ballroom dancers to perform in one of its summer productions.

The city’s award-winning theatre needs ballroom dancers to perform in their forthcoming production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical A Little Night Music.

Dancers must have at least a year’s training in ballroom, ballet or contemporary dancing. All applicants must be at least 17-years-old, there is no upper limit.

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for a dancer to be part of a very special production, in front of Chester’s wonderful audiences.

“Dancers will get to work with professional choreographers and musical directors as well as dance alongside the professional company. It will provide a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of making a show.”

Participants will be required to attend eight rehearsals between March 26 and April 28.

A Little Night Music will be performed between May 5 and July 8. Auditions take place Friday, March 23 from 6.30-8.30pm. Dancers do not need to come in pairs but any already formed dance partners encouraged to apply together.

To find out more and apply visit storyhouse.com.