Thousands lined the streets of Chester for this year's Pride festival which was hailed by some as 'definitely the best yet'.

The city centre was awash with colour on Saturday (August 11) for the LGBT+ celebration of diversity as the parade marched through the streets before the festivities returned to Castle Square for music, entertainment and market place.

Music dominated the day, with headline appearances on the main stage from Soft Cell singer Marc Almond and Katrina of '80s band Katrina and The Waves.

X Factor star Marcus Collins also performed alongside tribute bands to Dolly Parton, Britney Spears and Tina Turner amongst others.

And making their Pride debut were Chester's first LGBTQ+ choir Proud Marys, who wowed audiences with their 'inspiring and uplifiting' performance.

Member Chris Walton said it was 'an amazing day' and was thrilled that the choir, which has an age range of 23-69, received such an 'incredible' reaction.

"I had so many people stopping me in the street after we performed to tell us how much they enjoyed hearing us. We had such an incredible response and we really hope to build the choir to about 50 ultimately - we have just over 30 now. "

Proud Marys, directed by Chester musician Matt Baker, ended their performance at Pride with a special performance of Labi Siffre's classic Something Inside So Strong which they had been working on for a number of months.

Chris said it was a 'fitting' number to end with, and he hoped the event would encourage more people to join the choir.

Other entertainment included performances on the cabaret stage in The Glitter Lounge, a Children's Zone and an alcohol free chill out zone, as well as a Health, Life and Wellbeing Zone which featured more than 60 stalls from public sector services.

Afterwards there was much praise on social media for how the day turned out, with some describing it as the 'best yet'.

Cllr Razia Daniels tweeted: "Chester Pride was absolutely fantastic, many thanks and well done to everyone for making it such a great success. We were all very proud to be part of it."

And Cllr Jill Houlbrook wrote on Twitter: "Chester is and always has been a city of diversity and we will carry on welcoming all people as we don't define them by sexuality, race, religion or belief. Proud to live here."

Reveller Ange Fairweather-Pugh said: "It was my first time and I must say it was one of the best days I’ve had. To be part of such an amazing day in my hometown was an experience I’ll never forget.

"Well done to everybody involved in making Chester Pride such an amazing & successful day. I must also say a huge well done to the guy who was stood on the stage all day interpreting for any one in the audience who was deaf. Here’s to next year’s event!"

And Sylvia Dunn said: "Definitely the best yet, according to the people I spoke to! What an amazing event. Thanks to the incredibly hardworking committee. All that time and effort paid off! Well done!"