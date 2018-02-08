Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dance company, transforming the lives of people struggling with addiction through theatre and performance, will hold a series of free performances in Chester and Merseyside this February.

Dark Night Ends is an interactive dance theatre performance from Fallen Angels Dance Theatre (FADT) featuring live dance, spoken word and real life authentic stories of recovery from addiction.

With elements of audience participation, the performance is the culmination of a project set out by the company to explore new approaches to retelling recovery stories through dance theatre.

An interactive discussion post performance will give an insight into FADT’s powerful participatory practice with people in recovery from addiction in the local area.

The event will also be used to engage with local Cheshire and Merseyside services and organisations as well as charities working within mental health and addiction support.

(Image: Andrew Millar)

The performances have been made possible through funding from Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Trusthouse Charitable Foundation and Linbury Trust.

Faiza Khan MBE, director of policy and communications at the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, said “We value the power that the arts have in helping people to break down barriers and engage in conversations that they would not normally have.”

“By using dance theatre as a channel for powerful stories that could otherwise remain hidden, FADT are using the arts to reach out to people in an exciting way.

“We hope that by connecting audiences with performers and using workshops and performances in an innovative way FADT will be able to reach out to more people and help to raise awareness about the journey from addiction to recovery.”

Dark Night Ends comes to Chester’s Storyhouse on Monday, February 12 before heading to Birkenhead’s Pilgrim Arts Centre on Tuesday, February 13 then on to the Capstone Theatre in Liverpool on Thursday, February 15.

Admission is free and there will be charitable collections at each event.