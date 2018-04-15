Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most famous orchestral symphonies in the world can be heard at a forthcoming concert at Chester Cathedral.

Former Chester Philharmonic string player Daniel Parkinson, now making a name for himself as assistant music director for Northern Ballet, will direct the Chester Philharmonic Orchestra in a performance of Dvorak’s Symphony No 9, popularly known as the New World Symphony.

The acclaimed symphony, said to be the most successful of all Dvorak’s symphonies, was first performed in New York in 1893.

Also in the programme will be Brahms’ Hungarian Dances 3 and 5 while special guest Michael Foyle will play Elgar’s Violin Concerto.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Michael, an internationally acclaimed young violinist, was winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year in 2008 later studying in Vienna and London.

Recent performances have seen him play in London’s Wigmore Hall, the Southbank Centre, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall, the Usher Hall in Edinburgh and Buckingham Palace. This year he has been invited as guest-leader of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

With his friend London based Estonian pianist, composer and music scholar Maksim Štšura Michael is one half of the Foyle-Stsura duo. Maksim himself performed a Rachmaninov piano concerto at the most recent Chester Philharmonic concert.

The spring concert is at 7.30pm in the cathedral on Saturday, April 28. Tickets, £16 £12 and £10 with reductions for students, may be obtained from the cathedral box office on 01244 500959 or the orchestra’s web site www.chesterphilorchestra.co.uk.