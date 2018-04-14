Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top Chester choirs are on song for a Storyhouse debut.

Three of the city’s best known groups are preparing to hit the high notes as they join forces for a major new event at the flagship £37m arts venue.

Under the banner of Chester Sings the three choirs, the City of Chester Male Voice Choir, Chester Bach Singers and Chester Music Society Choir, will perform a joint concert for the very first time taking to the stage at the prestigious new culture centre on Sunday, April 15 at 7pm.

The concert will feature each choir singing a selection of popular pieces from their extensive repertoires.

On offer will be everything from much loved traditional choral works, including Rachmaninov’s Ave Maria, to songs from the world of musical theatre and film such as George Gershwin’s jazz standard I’ve Got Rhythm and Over The Rainbow made famous by Judy Garland in the classic film The Wizard of Oz.

Other highlights will include American Trilogy, the Elvis showstopper and a medley of songs to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War.

Another ‘first’ during the evening will be the coming together of the three choirs as they combine to perform together for the very first time in a grand finale.

Chairman of Chester Music Society Choir Clive Cooper, who devised the concept of bringing the three choirs together, said: “Chester Sings is a really exciting opportunity for us all, not only to see Storyhouse being used as a venue for choral performance, but also to provide an exciting new platform for future co-operation between the choirs of our city.

“It is the very first time that each choir will have performed on the Storyhouse stage and we hope that the audience will be delighted with what promises to be a great celebration of choral music in our wonderful new arts venue”

Tickets for Chester Sings are priced £15 and can booked online at www.storyhouse.com/events/chester-sings.