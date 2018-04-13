Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester is set to host an international choir concert.

City group A Handbag of Harmonies is to join forces with singers from Belgium’s L’Echo de Spy for a joint concert on Saturday, April 14 at St Mary’s Creative Space.

The much loved venue in the heart of Chester will be ringing with the sounds of the Belgian and British choirs as A Handbag of Harmonies rally around to host 50 fellow singers from the Belgian provincial capital of Namur as part of a choral exchange.

L’Echo de Spy, described as ‘a well renowned four part mixed choir’ will be sharing the stage with the ‘Handbags’ in the concert.

The event forms part of a weekend which involves the choir members from Belgium joining force with the Flint Male Voice Choir on Friday night in another joint concert.

They will also be treated to the sights, sounds and tastes of the city in a programme of events organised by A Handbag of Harmonies and its members.

Handbag’s event organiser Moira Reid said: “The women in our choir are busy making beds and baking all sorts of treats ahead of the visit of the choir later this week.

“The visiting choristers are flying very early into Manchester on Thursday morning and so we will be ready to welcome them with a feast of cakes upon their arrival in Chester.

“Every member of the choir from Belgium will be staying with fellow choir members in Chester and so they can be assured a very warm welcome and the opportunity not only to sing and dine with us but also sample some of many things this city has to offer.”

She added: “We are looking forward to taking them over the border to Flint to sing with the Flint Male Voice Choir on Friday night and then we look forward to coming together on Saturday in the beautiful St Mary’s Creative Space to enjoy a night of singing together.”

She added: “We really hope many Cestrians will come and support them and give them a true Chester welcome on Saturday night.”

L’Echo de Spy, a mixed male and female choir, is led by conductor Benedicte Willems and accompanied by Nicolas Paternotte. The choir performs a ‘very eclectic’ repertoire which includes choral classics as well as a range of popular and jazz music.

A Handbag of Harmonies is led by musical director Matt Baker and assistant Erin Elston who perform their own unique four part arrangements of popular classics set to handbag swinging choreography by Cariad Moegan.

Matt said: “I think it is wonderful, and very important, to share the love of singing with other choirs and we are very excited to welcome this choir from Belgium. “In the past few years we have joined forces with choirs from Italy and Germany as well as many choirs closer from home. Later this spring we will be welcoming an a cappella choir from Germany and the highly acclaimed Sense of Sound from Liverpool to sing with us in Chester.”

Tickets are still available for the concert, taking place at 7.30pm, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativemarys or by calling 07854 550549.

The event will be attended by the Sheriff of Chester Jane Mercer.