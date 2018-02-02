Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s an action-packed start to 2018 for the Chester Art Centre which has announced a series of activities in the coming weeks.

In Summer 2017, Chester Art Centre organised an open exhibition and displayed more than 150 framed Giclee prints across Chester while encouraging the public to purchase the prints and vote for the artists whose work they liked the most.

There were four categories under which the submissions were listed and artist Sarah Adams won the first prize in watercolours.

She is now going to exhibit her beautiful paintings as well as a range of limited edition Giclee prints in the gallery.

Born and raised in the North West, Sarah Adams is a self-taught local artist whose primary interest is in experimenting with acrylic brush work with free-flowing watercolour to create art that captures different aspects of human anatomy, from the natural beauty and expressiveness of the human form to the complexity and emotion of the human eye.

The exhibition will run from February 7-21 with the private view taking place on Wednesday, February 7 at 7pm.

An oil painting impressionist art class with Marc Turner will take place on Tuesday, February 13 from 6.30-9pm.

Themed around St Valentine’s Day, this impressionist style oil painting workshop will give you a fantastic opportunity to paint a picture for your other half.

Marc A Turner is a professional artist and tutor who exhibits regularly at the Chester centre.

He uses his own special branded oil paints and brushes to create his fascinating art. All you need is to bring is yourself and ideally some old clothes or an apron.

This workshop is designed to give you an insight into the style of the impressionist painter and is ideal for all levels. The cost of the workshop is £35.

On Saturday, February 10, there will be a beginners acrylic painting workshop with Bryn Sutcliffe from 1-3pm.

The cost is £22 per person and all materials as well as tea and coffee will be provided.

This class intends to teach you the skills of painting portraits in acrylics – the subject in focus will be an all-time favourite female star… Exciting? We can’t wait!

A wildlife art class taught by multi award winning artist Clare Shaughnessy, who has drawn and painted animals since childhood, will be held at the centre on Saturday, February 24 from noon-5pm.

Her reputation has grown until she is now one of the UK’s top wildlife artists. She exhibits widely both in Britain and internationally. She began tutoring in the early 1990s and her loyal clients love her easy style.

She can relax the most terrified of beginners or push the more accomplished to the next level, all the time keeping the atmosphere fun and friendly.

Suitable for all levels, all materials provided, as well as tea and coffee!

You can book for any of the events by email at hello@chesterartcentre.co.uk or call 01244 313700.