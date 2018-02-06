Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Raven is bringing his new magic show to the Memorial Court in Northwich.

Making Magic takes a look at how magicians do what they do. How are our hearts fooled into believing something that our brains know simply can’t be true?

Making Magic will culminate in a random member of the audience, with absolutely no performing experience whatsoever, being turned into a magician in order to perform the final trick of the show live on stage with Jamie.

Jamie Raven burst onto an unsuspecting world during the 2015 series of Britain’s Got Talent. His magic amazed audiences and even made Simon Cowell exclaim: “I now finally believe in magic!” en route to reaching the final and finishing, in his own words, as ‘top human’.

His appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and other subsequent performances have now been seen more than 450 million times online and television, making him one of the most watched magicians in the world today.

In November and December 2015, Jamie headlined The Illusionists at The Shaftesbury Theatre, which went on to break the box office record for a limited engagement and in doing so became the most successful magic show ever in the history of London’s West End.

In 2016 and 2017, he took his own one man show on a tour across five countries, playing 120 shows across 105 different venues.

The summer of 2017 also saw the release of the official range of four Jamie Raven Magic Sets, with a fifth scheduled for release in December 2018, as he strives to inspire the next generation of magicians.

Jamie Raven brings his Making Magic show to Northwich on Friday, September 28 at 7.30pm. Call 0333 666 3366 or visit brioleisure.org/what-we- offer/entertainment for details.