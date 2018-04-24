Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anderton Boat Lift near Northwich has added a new prosecco and gin bar to its sixth annual beer and cider festival, being held between Friday, May 26 and Sunday, May 28.

In what promises to live up to the success of its previous festivals, there will be 12 excellent beers from the UK as well as three ciders.

Once again, bands will be a key feature of the festival with performances by Platform 7 and Northwich-based bands Reminds and Tijuna Death Squad.

Open from 7pm until last orders at 11pm, tickets on the night will cost £7.50 but can be pre-ordered for £5 at https://visitchester.digitickets.co.uk/category/13823

Beer tokens will cost £2 each or ten for £15.

Each night, freshly-sourced food, including gourmet burgers, will be available in the Lift View.

Anderton Boat Lift events manager Graham Wood said: “This is one of the friendliest events of its sort in the region. It is a great night out and the perfect place to meet up with friends for a good time.

“We are delighted to be extending our what’s on offer this year with a prosecco and gin bar – it is always nice to come along and find something new.

“Now in its sixth year, people always comment on the relaxed ambience of the site and its magnificent terraced site overlooking the huge lift and the River Weaver. This year’s festival is going to be our best yet.”