A brilliant tribute to Britain’s best-loved comedy double act Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise is coming to Storyhouse in Chester this autumn.

The show, entitled An Evening of Eric and Ern, is crammed full of original Morecambe and Wise material - routines, sketches and songs, coupled with contemporary references in their inimitable style.

An Evening of Eric and Ern comes to Storyhouse in Chester on Saturday, October 6 for two performances, with a matinee at 2.30pm and an evening show at 7.30pm.

The show contains some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe and Wise material in 30 years.

Performers and writers Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for almost five years, and the work and research into their subjects is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal of the most loved and successful British comedy duo of all time.

Ian and Jonty have a ‘special relationship’ with the families and estates of Morecambe and Wise – in that all scripts are vetted and authorised.

The evocative uplifting experience created by them has wowed many who worked with the comedy duo from Lord Michael Grade who, after seeing them, invited them for tea at the House of Lords, to comedy legend Barry Cryer who invited them for a pint at his local.

Jonty, who plays Eric, explained: “I have been fascinated with Eric for as long as I can remember. I took on his persona at school and it never really left me. He was the funniest and loveliest of men.

“We both feel it’s a privilege to play Eric and Ernie, and some people have said it’s like we’re channeling them – some nights it does feel like that.”

Ian and Jonty met at drama school more than 30 years ago and continued their friendship playing golf together at The Stage Golf Society in Richmond.

When Jonty was asked to play Eric at a charity show he saw Ian’s short fat hairy legs at the bar and they were off. Having brought the house down, the two then wrote some ‘bespoke’ material for their friends at the golf club.

Ian said: “That show laid the foundation for a very long and incredible journey that led to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe and at the West End’s Vaudeville theatre, which was topped by an Olivier nomination for the play ‘wot’ we wrote. We do treasure the relationship we have with each other, as did Eric and Ernie, and I think it’s obvious that we love performing the comedy of Morecambe and Wise.”

Jonty added: “More importantly, the audience loves watching it – which is always handy.

“But it’s more than just watching a comedy show, there’s a real emotional connection because we all remember watching it together. The audience reaction has been amazing.”

Tickets are on sale now priced at £23.50. Visit www.storyhouse.com for details.