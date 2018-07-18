Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You wouldn't get this from any other guy.

'80s singing legend Rick Astley is swapping his microphone for a TV set as he gears up to make his debut in soapland.

The crooner, best known for his 1987 smash hit Never Gonna Give You Up has this week filmed a cameo appearance in Chester soap Hollyoaks, and although the details have been kept under wraps so far, fans of Rick won't be disappointed.

His appearance is believed to be linked to the recent storyline involving character Kim Butterfield, played by Daisy Wood-Davis, who was locked in a basement by murderer Ryan Knight for three months with only a Rick Astley poster to keep her company.

Since Rick became Kim's beacon of hope, actress Daisy was invited to attend Rick's album launch in London last Thursday, and finally met her character’s saviour in the flesh.

It came after she admitted tweeting Rick several times asking to meet her.

And of course, not one to let anyone down or make them cry (among other things), the singer was only too happy to oblige.

Details of Rick’s cameo will be released later this year when he appears on screen.