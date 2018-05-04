Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a season to forget for Chester FC fans.

Relegation to the National League North for next season coupled with financial pressures off the pitch meant it was the club’s most testing campaign since reforming in 2010.

Despite sliding into English football’s sixth tier, there were still some moments of quality on the pitch for the Blues and culminated in some fantastic goals.

The club has picked out a dozen strikes from the campaign for its Goal of the Season and is seeking Blues fans for their views.

Lucas Dawson’s strike at home against AFC Fylde at home makes the list, as does Craig Mahon’s curling effort from edge of the box against Sutton at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

A flowing move through midfield and a left-footed Matty Waters effort into the roof of the net from outside the box against Gateshead is picked out, as are Dawson’s later winner against Barrow at home and Ross Hannah’s dazzling feet in the box against Bromley before driving a low effort home.

Hannah’s second appearance on the list was for his long-range free-kick away against Leyton Orient , while James Akintunde’s finish from Dominic Vose’s good work against Eastleigh is also mentioned.

Jordan Archer has two strikes in the competition, a first-time volley against Dagenham & Redbridge away from a right-wing cross, as well as putting the finishing touch on a good team goal at home to Eastleigh.

Nathan Brown’s fabulous strike following a mesmerising run from inside his own half proved to be the winner at home against Bromley, while Akintunde’s low finish across the goalkeeper away to Boreham Wood also makes the list, as does Cain Noble’s header against Maidstone from Craig Mahon’s cross is the final choice.

You can watch all the nominations by clicking HERE and Blues fans have until 11pm tonight to send their votes through to media@chesterfc.com