Sophie Percival and Emma Howe both claimed podium places at Bedford.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club pair impressed at the England Athletics Track and Field Championships.

Percival, a student at Chester University, continued her good form after winning the Northern title last week, launching the javelin to a new personal best distance of 45.03m at Bedford to claim third spot in the under 23 women’s competition.

And Howe achieved a throw of 45.38m in the under 18 women’s event to finish in second spot.

Club mate Laura Turley was also at Bedford where she qualified for the final of the under 23 women’s 400m and clocked 56.50 seconds for sixth position having posted 55.58 seconds in her heat.

Isla Shillington capitalised on home advantage with a double success story for West Cheshire AC at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

Shillington grabbed glory in the under 15 girls discus (25.37m) and hammer (30.09m) alongside B hammer winner Grace Scott (25.38m) in the penultimate round of the Youth Development Track and Field League.

Fatoumatta Bojang, Lara Battersby, Stephanie Jones and Imogen Pughe combined for a winning time of 2:51.2 in the under 15 girls 4x300m relay.

Emma Ashcroft, Ella Dimbylow, Abigail Cartwright, Henrietta Duffey, Lucia Pyne, Sophie Grainger, Jodi Bemand, and Ava Byrne all provided important back-up in the under 15 girls squad.

Ruby Wisbey (11.3 seconds) and Lola Byrne (12.3) secured victories in the under 13 girls 70m hurdles and were supported by Maddi Mercer, Jessica Lark, Sara Pearson, Martha Willetts, Megan White, Aimee Phillips, Georgina Duffey, Carys Roberts, Ellen Maxwell, and Emma Powell.

Debutant Nathan Broomfield won the under 13 boys 800m in a time of 2:29.1 while Callum Stow-Povall secured a winning B 200m time of 28.3, and the pair were backed up by Milo Halliday, Connor Davies, Fergus Garland, Luke Parker, Louis Tegg, Reece Munro, Dan Willetts, Ted Williams, Alex Rutherford, and Elliott Bujac,

And the under 15 boys squad comprised of Milan Kustos, George Mann, Henry Robinson, Isaac Tait, Fraser Campbell, Tyr Bujac, Jamie Richardson, Sammy Hollins, Michael Maxwell, Jack England, and Ivor Smith.

West Cheshire AC’s Will Scott and Jack England celebrated success while representing Cheshire at the Mason Trophy Inter Counties Schools Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

Scott won the under 17 men’s discus with a new personal best of 38.14m and England hit a new personal best of 41.06m in the under 15 mens hammer.

They were joined at the event by Michael Ozoemelam (11.73 seconds in the 100m), Fatoumatta Bojang (42.70 in the 300m); Matthew Webb (55.13 for 400m); Ella Dimbylow (2:25.90 for 800m); Sion Roberts (pb of 9:44.21 in 3000m); Charlie Hyde (pb of 1-60m in high jump); Lauren Jones (1-95m in pole vault); Stephanie Jones (4.96m in long jump); Dan Moulton (27.50m in the hammer); and Grace Scott (pb of 26.73m in the hammer).

Imogen Pughe and Christina Broome of West Cheshire AC have both been selected to represent Merseyside at next month’s English Schools Track and Field Championships at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

George Hyde of West Cheshire AC hit a new under 20 men’s shot put personal best of 18.25m at the Trafford Grand Prix Meeting,

He was joined at the event by Greg Jones who clocked a new under 23 men’s 3000m personal best 9:49.78, and by Ethan Ackroyd who posted a new under 20 men’s 800m personal best time of 2:05.17.

Keely Smith (fourth over-35 veteran in 42:31), Kerry Riley (fourth lady in 45:23), and Clare Mallon (10th over-40 veteran in 48:52) represented West Cheshire AC at the Colshaw Hall 10k Road Race.

Rosemary Rogers of West Cheshire AC won her over-65 age group in the Port Sunlight 5k (24.51) and 10k (52.47), and John Mercer completed the 10k in 62:54.

Fixtures for West Cheshire this weekend include the Tattenhall Tough Team 9.5 Miles Race on Friday (7.15pm start); the West Cheshire Athletic Club’s 20th Birthday Picnic on Saturday at the Ellesmere Port Sports Village Athletics Track (4-7pm); the English Schools Combined Events Regional Round at Stockport on Saturday and Sunday; the Hollins Green 5k on Sunday (10am, start); and the Wilmslow Half Marathon on Sunday (10.30am start).