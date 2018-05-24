Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teamwork proved the key ingredient as West Cheshire Athletic Club carved out third spot at Wakefield.

Several members of the Ellesmere Port Sports Village-based squad were unavailable for the Northern Premier Division One fixture held at Thornes Park due to illness, injury, and Duke of Edinburgh Award commitments, but others stepped up to the plate and delivered.

The quartet of Fatoumatta Bojang, Imogen Pughe, Stephanie Jones and Lara Battersby combined to produce a new under-15 girls 4x300m club record winning time of two minutes 52.6 seconds.

Bojang (41.4 seconds) and Pughe (42.1) achieved success in the 300m A and B races respectively, while Isla Shillington won the discus with a throw of 24.15m, Grace Scott won the B hammer with 22.44m, and Bojang won the B high jump with a clearance of 1-40m.

The under-15 girls were backed up with vital points scored by Emma Ashcroft, Ella Dimbylow, Abigail Cartwright, Lucia Pyne, Sophie Grainger, Jodi Bemand, and Ava Byrne.

Ruby Wisbey (11.6) and Lola Byrne (12.4) combined for a double success story in the under-13 girls 70m hurdles, and Byrne also launched the javelin to a winning mark of 26.71m.

The under-13 girls were also indebted to Maddi Mercer, Elizabeth Jones, Jessica Lark, Sara Pearson, Martha Willetts, Megan White, Carys Roberts, and Emma Powell.

Callum Stow-Povall celebrated victories in the under-13 boys B 100m (13.4) and B 200m (28.1), while Jamie Richardson rounded the under-15 boys B 800m in a winning time of 2:16.7.

Stow-Povall was backed up in the under-13 boys squad by Fergus Garland, Alex Rutherford, Connor Davies, Milo Halliday, Reece Munro, Louis Tegg, and Elliott Bujac.

And Richardson was supported in the under-15 boys squad by Uzezi Onomerike, Milan Kustos, Isaac Tait, Henry Robinson, Regan Stubbs, and Ivor Smith.

University of Chester student and West Cheshire AC member Sophie Percival represented British Universities at the Loughborough International and hit 42.65m in the senior women’s javelin.

Graham Wells headed West Cheshire AC’s charge at the Christleton 5k Road Race where he clocked 16:58.

Wells was backed up by club mates Rob Little (17:06), Mark Davies (17:08), Andy Carter (17:31), Jac Goodall (fifth under-20 man in 17:47), Andrew Clague (18:10), Danny Paddock (18:07), Steve Fernyhough (18:16), Richard Hayes (18:29), Neil Field (20:03), Patrick Tait (seventh under-20 man in 20:03), and David Irving (20:09).

Kelly Smith was West Cheshire AC’s first female finisher in 20:38, ahead of team mates Ellie Robinson (second over-45 lady in 20:45), Kerry Riley (22:02), Stephen Ball (22:13), Debra Bemand (ninth over-45 lady in 22:45), Angela Tegg (10th over-45 lady in 22:59), Clare Mallon (23:06), Kay Hayes (25:56), and third over 70 man, Brian Beattie (26:57).

Tom Cable of West Cheshire AC clocked a new personal best time of 1:26:46 at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool Half Marathon, while Steve Fernyhough completed the Snowdonia Half Marathon in 1:43:14, and Mark Gallagher clocked 2:12 for the Llandegla Half Marathon.