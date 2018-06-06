Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday Football League

Waggon & Horses retained the Chester & District Sunday Football League Concorde Trophies Section A title and wrapped their season up in style with a 5-0 away win over Westminster.

Waggon & Horses needed to win by two clear goals to keep hold of their championship and overcome a Westminster side who had been unbeaten at home over two seasons.

The away side led at the break thanks to a 43rd minute penalty scored by Sam Henry.

The title was secured for Waggon through a second half goal brace from Harley Bennion and two more for Henry including a second penalty to complete his hat-trick, which took him to 22 goals for the season.

Earlier in the week, The Cat beat FC Hickory’s 1-0 as they both played their final game of a long and protracted season.

Ash Wardle claimed the goal for The Cat, though Hickory’s defender Adam Whelan also staked his claim to it as his own goal after a defensive mix up.

In Section B, Castrol SC won the title on goal difference in a dramatic conclusion.

They needed to beat Dee Rangers by five clear goals to claim the championship, but eventually ran out 6-0 winners to seal the Section B title.

Leading the scorers was Tom Douglas who notched his 30th of the season, while Sam Moore also got in on the act to score his 29th of the campaign.

Daniel Woodcock, an own goal, and a brace from Kris Jones completed the scoring as Castrol clinched the title.

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton have confirmed 10 players from last season’s squad have signed up for next year’s Huws Gray Alliance campaign.

Dave Roberts, Steve Tomassen, Curtis Strong, Danny Taylor, Kristian Platt, Lewis Buckley, Nathan Quirk, Ryan Edwards, Ashley Williams, and James Hooper will remain with the Wingmakers. who finished third last season.

A statement on the Wingmakers website added that Airbus UK management Steve O’Shaugnessy and Andy Thomas are ‘hopeful’ of signing two further forwards in the transfer window.

The club has also confirmed that Abou Sanogo and last season’s top scorer Alfons Fosu-Mensah have departed the Hollingsworth Group Stadium.

Six pre-season friendlies for Airbus UK include home fixtures against Runcorn Town on Saturday, June 30, with clashes against Wrexham, Chadderton, and Colwyn Bay on the next three Saturdays in succession.

Trips to AFC Liverpool on Saturday, July 28, and Skelmersdale at Prescot Cables on Saturday, August 4, are also planned.