The Chester & District Sunday Football League held its annual presentation evening at The Centurion pub in Vicars Cross.

After the most dramatic possible finish to a season, both Concorde Trophies Section A and Section B titles were decided by goal difference for the first time in more than 20 years .

Reigning champions Waggon & Horses retained the Section A title from season long leaders Spital Vaults, who were in their first season in the top flight.

Section B also went down to the wire, with two new Ellesmere Port clubs battling it out for the crown.

Castrol SC just pipped CDS Flooring Studio to the silverware, also on goal difference.

Castrol SC also collected the Giant Killers Trophy for reaching the semi-final of the Sunday League Cup before losing to eventual winners, Westminster.

Both titles were taken to the last games of the season with both teams needing goal difference to win their respective leagues.

Waggon & Horses claimed the Section A title with a three goal advantage of plus-43 over second placed Spital Vaults, who finished with plus-40.

It was even closer in Section B as Castrol SC’s plus-96 was just a two goal advantage over second placed CDS Flooring Studio and their plus-94 goal difference.