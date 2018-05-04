Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sides Chester FC could play next season in the National League North is becoming clearer as it begins to take shape with teams falling in the play-offs.

The Blues had their five-year stay in English football’s fifth tier confirmed as over with last month’s defeat against Tranmere Rovers.

It followed a disastrous season for the club both on and off the pitch.

The Blues’ bleak financial situation was revealed at a City Fans United meeting in January where it came to light the club needed £50,000 in the short term to stay in business .

But the club smashed through the £100,000 barrier in March after the likes of a youth team game at the Swansway Chester Stadium and a all-star match featuring the likes of Michael Owen and Ian Rush raised generated more than £12,500 and £25,000 respectively.

With the Blues confirmed as playing in the National League North since the 2012-13 campaign – the last of three successive promotions achieved under Neil Young since the club’s reformation in 2010 – play-offs are taking place to decide which teams will remain in the league and which will be playing in non-league’s top division from August.

And two sides the Blues could face next season in the National League North are Stockport County and Kidderminster Harriers.

The Hatters lost 1-0 at Edgeley Park to Chorley while Kiddy succumbed to a 2-0 home defeat to Bradford Park Avenue earlier this week in the eliminators.

(Image: Terry Marland)

The Blues suffered a shocking FA Cup exit in October at the hands of Kidderminster , which led to then-manager Marcus Bignot telling his players they would be going full-time and have to commit to an extra day’s training.

And this weekend in the National League North semi-finals, Brackley Town will take on Bradford Park Avenue while Chorley face a trip to Harrogate Town with two of these four sides also potential opponents for the Blues next season.

The FA ultimately hold the responsibility for placing teams in correct divisions ahead of next season, with any decision to be ratified at the annual general meeting of the National League at the end of this campaign.