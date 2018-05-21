Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and Wirral Football League

St Saviours celebrated completing a treble by winning the Chester and Wirral Football League (CWFL) Cayzer Shield.

They defeated Cestrian Alex 2-1 in the final to add the trophy to their Olympic Trophies Division One title and their Wirral FA Amateur Cup.

River Juniors FC also have silverware after beating CBP FC 1-0 to lift the CWFL Flexi 11s Charlene Marie Trophy, also emerging victorious in the CWFL Friday Night 11s league they compete in.

Newton Athletic FC have also been crowned the CWFL Monday Night 11s champions, while Clubbies FC are Chester Cup winners out of the same division.

In the latest round of fixtures in the CWFL Friday Night 11s Ellesmere Port section, Waverton beat CBP 1-0, Chester Lions shared the spoils after an eight-goal thriller with North West Brom, while Ashton Phoenix had a 3-1 win over Travs and FC River swept past M&S Bank 4-0.

In the Woodchurch division, Wasps FC succumbed to a 5-1 loss to CF Raumdeuter, while Shaftesbury Youth beat Sporting Sedgeley 2-0.

In the League Cup semi-final, Sutton Athletic beat Newton Athletic 3-0, while there was a 5-0 win for Higher Bebington Kelma over Helsby in the Queensferry Sports Premier Division.

Ben Kierman’s hat-trick, as well as goals from Andy Jennings and Mark Lawler sealed the three points.

In the Olympic Trophies Division One, FC UBER had a 4-4 draw with Blacon Youth Reserves, with a hat-trick for Steve Dodd and Richie Evans netting for the former.

Rockville beat Crossway 2-1 in Link Up Division Two with Danny Allen and Kyle Hulse on target for the former and Phil Goss scoring for the latter.

Duddon and Rossmore Rangers drew 3-3 with Joe Craven and Jonathon Hallam among the goals.

There were plenty of goals in the Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two.

Tarvin Athletic Vets thrashed HB Kelma Vets 7-2 with braces from both Mike Jones and Sean O’Rourke, as well as goals from Gary Price, Ant Killilea, and Mike Pond.

Greg Beasley’s double replied for the home side, while Fradsham Park Vets edged past Nags Head Bunbury Vets 1-0.

Cameron Forster found the back of the net six times in Capenhurst Villa Vets’ 9-3 victory over Crossway Vets.

Carl Ngiam, Steve Kelly, and Paul Devine were also among the goals for Capenhurst in the Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three fixture, as Pete Syddall, Danny Brown, and Ben Smith responded for Crossway.

Ellesmere Port Town Vets beat Mostyn FC Vets 1-0.

Chester & District Sunday League

Spital Vaults lost their final league game of the season in a top of the table clash to Waggon & Horses in the Chester & District Sunday League Concorde Trophies Section A.

Gary Roberts hit Waggons’ first goal and had a hand in their second for Kieran Ball.

Jack Roberts’s penalty late in the game for Spital was not enough to save them from their first league defeat of the season.

Waggon now go to third placed Westminster needing to win by two goals or more next Sunday to retain the Section A title.

One point was not enough for Axis United to avoid relegation to Section B after a 3-3 home draw against The Cat.

Axis’s goals came from Jack Evans with a brace and a single strike from Jamie Graham.

Cat’s goals were scored by Paul King with a double for Jamie Easton who has 30 goals so far this season in all competitions.

In Section B, Sam Moore’s goals handed Castrol SC a 2-1 win over Upton Youth Centre.

Moore handed Castrol the lead before Andy Reeves equalised before half-time, before Moore’s 25th of the season in all competitions from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left sealed the win.

CDS Flooring Solutions battered Handbridge Lions 7-1 with a hat-trick from Paul Butler, a brace from Peter Barnet, as well as goals from Daniel McKevitt and Callum Doyle, while Nathan Rose replied for the home side.

Waverton Centurion suffered a heavy 9-0 defeat at the hands of Vauxhall SC who had Adam Clarkson, Steve Millichap, and Tony Atherton on the scoresheet with one goal each, while Tony Wedge, Liam Burghall, and Dave Osborne all netted two each.

Castrol sealed back-to-back victories with a 6-0 win over Custom House, Moore finding the back of the net twice.

There were also braces from Daniel Woodcock and substitute Kris Jones.

But CDS Flooring Solutions overcame Castrol 1-0 as the home side missed from the spot and a second half goal from Tom McGill was enough to secure the points.

Custom House bounced back from their heavy defeat by beating Vauxhall SC 5-3.

Andy Hornsby gave Custom House an early lead before Dave Osborne pulled a goal back for Vauxhall.

But Custom House added three more goals before half-time through Alec Hutchinson, an overhead kick from Bradley Claxton, while Hornsby netted his second.

Two goals from Adam Clarkson brought Vauxhall back into the game to make it 4-3, before Tom Thorley added a fifth late in the game to secure the points for Custom House.

Tarvin Rex beat Upton Youth Centre 5-2 on their travels and were 4-1 up by half-time with two strikes from Mike Hallam and single goals from Todd Reid and Ben Thorp, while Andy Ravenscroft grabbed one back for Upton.

Tarvin went 5-1 up as Hallam completed his hat-trick, before Sion Williams added a second for Upton.

If anyone is interested in putting a team into the Chester & District Sunday League for next season, contact league secretary Trevor Jones on 07762 061074.