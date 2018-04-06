Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon insists his side are prepared for the derby clash against struggling Chester FC .

Rovers come to the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow afternoon sitting sixth in the National League table with the Blues facing the prospect of being relegated come 5pm should they lose to Tranmere and results elsewhere go against them.

Chester took away a hard-earned point from a goalless draw at Prenton Park in October thanks to a masterclass from goalkeeper Alex Lynch, who has since moved on to Llandudno.

And though the Blues are staring relegation to the National League North in the face, Rovers boss Mellon is looking back to previous derby matches during his time for what they can bring.

He told Tranmere’s official website: “We know we’re going into a local derby and they’re always difficult, but we’ll prepare the boys properly and they’ll be ready to go.

“All the games since I’ve been here against Chester have been fantastic excitement.

“We’ve come out on the right side of one and the wrong side of one last season when we got a last minute winner away and they got a last minute equaliser against us at home.

“Full of everything that a local derby should be about and the one down at Chester last year had everything.”

In the same fixture last year, the Blues were on course for three points before two Tranmere goals in the last 10 minutes saw Rovers head up the M53 with a last-gasp win, while Ryan Astles rescued a point for Chester in November 2016 in a 2-2 Prenton Park draw.

But with Tranmere selling out both the South Stand and the Swettenham Chemists Community Stand after the board of City Fans United took the decision reluctantly in a bid to bring in funds, Mellon hopes his side send the travelling support home happy.

He added: “They love their football club and they want to be a part of us trying to win games, and certainly they do that.

“We’ll be pleased to go down there with a big following and we’ll be all out to make sure it was worth their while.”