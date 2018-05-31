Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall suffered their third successive defeat in the Cheshire County Cricket League First XI ECB Premier Division with a home loss against table-topping Timperley.

The home side won the toss and decided to field first as the visitors put on 201-7, with Jack Williams taking 4-62 as the pick of the Chester bowling attack.

But Chester experienced a narrow loss after being bowled all out for 199, only a few runs short of their target, with opener Jamie Crawley’s 57 the top-scoring home batsman as Timperley took a three-wicket win.

Oulton Park had better fortunes as they beat Bramhall by eight wickets.

The Stockport side batted first and made 157-9 in their 55 overs with Ben Gibbon, Tom Hyslop and Muhammad Kashif each taking three wickets.

Oulton Park lost just two wickets in their successful run chase as Hyslop and Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir both struck unbeaten half-centuries.

Neston eased to victory over Didsbury, winning by 102 runs.

The Manchester team won the toss and fielded as Neston reached 212-8 with Luke Camden top-scoring with 63.

Matt Stewart took 5-29 and Chris Finegan claimed 3-40 as Didsbury were bowled out for 110, with Sam Leech’s 51 the only notable run scorer for them.

In the First XI Division One, Barrow remain bottom of the table after suffering a heavy defeat against Bowdon.

Barrow bowled them out for 205 as Iroshan De Silva snapped up 3-47 and Ryan Holloway grabbed a further two wickets.

But Barrow were then themselves skittled out for 99 in 44 overs, with De Silva, Alex Reid and Stephen Ogilby the only batsmen to reach double figures.

Alvanley are third in Division Two despite losing to Brooklands by eight wickets. Alvanley were put into bat and were bowled out for just 83 as Andy Bennion and Dave Shewring top-scored for the away side with 17 apiece.

Brooklands then eased to victory as Kevin Carroll struck an unbeaten 73, with Chris Charles taking two wickets.

Christleton beat Tattenhall in a high-scoring match at The Flacca.

Tattenhall were put into bat after losing the toss but reached 237-8 in 50 overs, with Muhammad Umer and Aamir Afzal both scoring half-centuries as Shavaiz Saif took a five wicket haul.

But Christleton secured a six-wicket victory after successfully chasing down Tattenhall’s innings, with Atif Bajwa’s unbeaten 142 playing a big part in the win.

With the ball for Tattenhall, Afzal and Alan Brock both took two wickets each.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley suffered a heavy defeat against Port Sunlight after being bowled all out for just 40 runs inside 29 overs.

The home side then made 41-3 in just 13 overs in a successful run chase.

In Division Three, Cholmondeley succumbed to a heavy defeat against Langley on their travels.

The away side were bowled all out for 116 as skipper Jonathan Maginess top scored with 30 as Langley lost only one wicket in their successful run chase.

Chester County Officers eased to victory against Old Parkonians with a six wicket victory.

The latter won the toss and batted first, but were bowled all out for 101 as Tom Birch, Graham Dodd and Steve Johnson all took three wickets each.

Chester chased down the total for the loss of four wickets as James Banks and Dave Downham scored 41 and 32 runs respectively.

Saughall continued their 100% winning start to the season in the Cheshire League with a hard-fought victory against Wirral’s second XI.

Wirral batted first and reached 78-1 off 20 overs, but Saughall fought back superbly, the canny Tony Roberts taking 5-27 and pegging the hosts back as they looked to accelerate, aided by excellent glovework by Chris McCartney behind the stumps.

Mike Andrews with 2-51 tied the other end down and when Chris McCartney ran out Baker, Wirral were all out for 160.

Saughall’s run-chase proved to be a nail-biter but the visitors much-changed line-up started well, reaching 33 before Nick Ballard (14) played on.

Matty Pierce (4) and Chris McCartney (14) were both caught off spin, and when James Huxley (36) edged behind, Saughall were 71-4 and the match hung in the balance.

Ben Salisbury’s 36 and 18 from Tony Roberts calmed nerves with a composed 51 stand but when both fell, 26 runs were required from six overs with four wickets in hand.

Mike Andrews nudged the visitors within reach and Jon Smith sealed victory as Saughall reached 163-7 to claim 20 points.

Alen Roberts said: “We came back brilliantly in the field and it was a well-paced run-chase with everyone chipping in. Four wins out of four is a great start for us, but we need to keep this momentum going.”