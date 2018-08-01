Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tattenhall’s Ben Woodburn will be plying his trade in the Championship this season after joining Sheffield United on loan.

The 18-year-old was raised in the village and has signed for Chris Wilder’s side from Premier League outfit Liverpool FC for the upcoming campaign.

The highly-rated teenager has turned out nearly a dozen times for the Anfield outfit and won seven caps for Wales since his debut in September 2017.

And Blades boss Wilder is excited with the new addition to his squad.

He told the club website: “Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality.

“He’s been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I’m delighted they’ve trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.

“It’s his first loan move and I’m sure it will be a great one for all parties.

“He makes goals and score goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch.”

He played for Liverpool last month against Chester FC when the Premier League side took on the Blues in a pre-season friendly at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Liverpool’s youngest ever goal scorer only made two senior appearances for the Reds last season. Woodburn impressed on the tour of America but didn’t travel to this week’s training camp in France so his short-term future could be sorted out, the Liverpool Echo reports .

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp rates Woodburn highly and believes he has a big future at Anfield.

Speaking after last weekend’s 4-1 win over Manchester United in Michigan, Klopp said: “Ben Woodburn is 100% back for example. How it is with young boys, from time to time the improvement doesn’t go day by day, but he has played such a good pre-season.”