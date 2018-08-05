Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spennymoor Town boss Jason Ainsley admitted he had mixed emotions after his side’s goalless draw against Chester FC and felt they could have sneaked a victory.

The new National League North season got under way yesterday as the Moors provided the opposition to the Blues at the Swansway Chester Stadium .

Both sides had chances, with the Blues just shading the first half.

But the second half saw Chester disjointed in periods and Blues stopper Grant Shenton had to be alert to deny the visitors, as did Spennymoor keeper Matthew Gould who kept out efforts from the impressive Shaun Tuton while Anthony Dudley struck the crossbar midway through the period.

And after the stalemate, Moors boss Ainsley was pleased with his side’s performance and believed they could have nicked a win on another day.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “I’ve got mixed emotions really. Before the game you’d have probably snapped your hands off for a point coming here, but we had some great chances.

“Three really good chances, one-on-ones, they’ve cleared one off the line, but they’ve hit the bar as well, so it probably had everything for a 0-0 draw.

“I’m delighted with the performance, delighted with the energy levels of the players, I thought they were sensational today.

“We kept a clean sheet which is pleasing, but overall I’m delighted with the performance, and just disappointed for an away side, we didn’t sneak it.

“We’ve done that many, many times where we’ve played really well and haven’t got the three points. But I’m delighted with the performance and on another day, we could have nicked it.”

Ainsley also praised the atmosphere at the Swansway Chester Stadium under new joint-managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson and gave credit to both goalkeepers for keeping the affair a goalless one.

He said: “You’ve got to credit their keeper as he’s pulled off three great saves, the same as ours, ours pulled off great saves.

“I think their chances have come from individual errors where we’ve made mistakes at the back and got in, so they haven’t really opened us up.

“But on another day, we could have scored three or four.

“The pleasing thing is we’ve created them chances at a place like this, because it’s quite an intimidating atmosphere and they’re on a high.

“Big Bernard and Jonno have come in and you can see it’s galvanised the place and they were right up for it from the start.”