Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spennymoor Town assistant manager Tommy Miller believes the Moors will be taking on one of the favourites to clinch the National League North title when they come up against Chester FC tomorrow afternoon.

The County Durham side will be the first visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium as the new season kicks off at 3pm .

Spennymoor finished eighth in last season’s National League North and, like Chester, have had a busy summer transfer window with plenty of players coming and going.

Among those to leave include Matthew Dixon, Christopher Chantler, Jordan Porter, and Bradley Fewster, as well as players who have been on the club’s longer serving players Kallum Griffiths, Joe Tait, and Dan Lowson who have departed after nine, four and two seasons respectively at The Brewery Field.

Spennymoor boss Jason Ainsley has brought in Kris Thackray, Rob Atkinson, Stephen Brogan, Callum Williams, Matthew Gould, Jake Hibbs, and Adam Boyes to bolster his squad.

But right hand man Miller is under no illusions of the challenge which Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson’s Blues will present and has tipped them to be among the teams vying for the number one spot in the division.

Miller told the club website: “It’s going to be a tough test. We have done all we can ahead of the game in terms of preparation in pre-season.

“We’ve played the games and the lads have had the minutes and we go to Chester looking forward to it.

“They are one of the favourites for the league having been relegated from the National League but we will go there with no fear, enjoy the game and hopefully put on a show.”

Miller started his career with Hartlepool United in the old Third Division – what is now League Two – and made his first team bow against Chester City.

He added: “I actually made my debut at Chester in 1997 – but I don’t remember much from that day!”