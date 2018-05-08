Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester And Wirral Football League

Newton Athletic Youth clinched their first silverware of the season by beating Shaftesbury Youth for the Chester And Wirral Football League (CWFL) Roodee Creative Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy.

At Vauxhall Motors, Shaftesbury Youth netted first with a 26th minute Ryan Griffiths strike as they led 1-0 at half-time.

They looked to be holding on, but Dan Christianson struck home seven minutes before full-time for Newton to force another 30 minutes of play.

With the first half of extra time goalless, penalties were looming large until Tom Moorefield popped up to slot home for Newton with only minutes remaining to give them a hard earned 2-1 victory.

Sutton Athletic are the 2018 CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division Champions after securing a 1-0 win over Ellesmere Port Town A.

The Ellesmere Port-based side still have plenty to play for as they face off against rivals St Saviours for the Wirral Amateur Cup.

They are also looking like one of the favourites for a place in the CWFL Dee 106 League Cup semi-finals.

Helsby FC had an important 3-2 win over Higher Bebington Kelma in their group A game of the CWFL Dee 106 League Cup through goals from Dom Bagley, Wes Wright and Jack White.

Blacon Youth FC Reserves move into fifth in the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One following a 5-1 win over Hoole Rangers.

Two goals from Jake Jones and Katongo Nkonde’s strike secured the win with Steve Owen replying for the Hoole outfit.

Cestrian Alex remain fourth after beating Elton Athletic 3-2.

Two from Adam Crimes and Josh Camy handed Cestrian the points with the Elton goals coming from Adam Hall and Dan Nixon.

Clubbies remain third after a 2-2 draw with Helsby FC Reserves, who had Shea Balogun and Lewis Fenlon among the goals.

Second placed Upton JFC beat Chester Argyle 4-2 with the latter’s goals coming from Zacc Caveney and Kyle Stoddart.

Ellesmere Port need a win from their final game of the season to secure the CWFL Link Up Division Two title.

They beat Crossway 5-0 thanks to two goals from Lewis Fearon, with Josh Forster, Chris Robertson and Liam Smith also finding the back of the net.

Rockville meanwhile moved into third with a 4-3 win over Eastham, who had goals from Ryan Edwards, Ryan Mason and Mark Smith.

On Monday night, St Saviours booked their place in the CWFL Cayzer Shield Final with a 4-2 extra time win over Ellesmere Port FC Reserves.

Chester & District Sunday League

Custom House made it three wins in a week in the Chester & District Sunday League’s Concorde Trophies Section B.

They kicked it off with a 3-0 victory over AFC Tattenhall with Mike Berry, Jack Roberts, and Andy Hornsby finding the back of the net.

They followed it up with a double-header against Holdi, winning the opening encounter 2-0 after Tom Thorley handed them a first half lead before Bradley Claxton added a second after half-time.

The second game finished 2-1 to Custom House, Thorley again scoring the opener before Mike Tomlinson equalised after the break, as Alex Thomas scored the winner.

In midweek, Castrol SC had a comfortable 6-0 win at Dee Rangers with goals from Lee Setter, Kris Jones, Mark Roberts, Paul Gates, and a brace from Tom Douglas who reached 26 goals for the season. Holdi edged out Vauxhall SC 3-2 with two goals from Will Campbell and Chris Edwards.

Vauxhall replied through Tony Atherton and Tony Wedge.

Tarvin Rex against Border BA ended 3-3, with Will Furmudge, Reagan Williams and Mark Thompson scoring for the former.

Castrol SC moved joint top alongside CDS with a game in hand after a 6-1 home win over Upton Youth Centre.

Castrol’s scorers included a brace for Kris Jones and goals from Mark Roberts, Jordan Saunders, David Hodgson, and Sam Moore, who now has 23 for this season. Upton’s goal came from Dan Coleman. Third placed Border BA suffered a heavy 9-1 defeat away at Handbridge Lions.

Handbridge’s sharpshooters were Carl Fowlie, Niall Peaker, and Dave Hughes, with a brace for Tom Berry, and Aaron Rowlands netting four, as Scott Gibbons scored Border’s consolation.

AFC Tattenhall’s last game of the season ended in a 5-0 home defeat against Vauxhall SC as Joel Tunstall, Dan Carroll, and Adam Roughsedge all scored, while David Osborne bagged a couple. In Concorde Trophies Section A, FC Hickory’s edged a close game with Axis United 1-0 as Dean Ennion scored the only goal of the encounter.

Waggon & Horses mauled The Cat 12-3.

Lee McTigue, Jamie Easton and Sam Smith were on target for The Cat, but Waggon blew them away with goals from Joe Henry and Kieran Ball and a hat-trick for Danny Davies, while Sam Henry found the back of the net seven times.

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton will hold its annual presentation evening this Saturday.

It will take place at the Broughton Wings Sports And Social Club, starting at 7.45pm.

The event will include awards for the ladies, under-19s, under-23s and first-teams.

There will also be food served, and entertainment will be provided through a disco and group Dr Strangelove.

Tickets are available for £10 from the social club office.

The Wingmakers were due to be in action in the NEWFA Challenge Cup semi-final this Wednesday after the Chronicle had gone to press against Holywell Town.

The winners will play Ruthin Town for silverware on Friday, May 18, after they overcame Mold Alex 3-1 following extra-time in the other semi-final.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA beat Redgate Rovers 3-0 on their travels in the First Division.

Goals for Joe Ormerod, Alex Smith and Stephen Rowlands sealed the win.

Upton sit 10th in the table heading into their final two league games of the season.

They first played Vauxhall Motors after the Chronicle went to press on Wednesday, before facing Rainhill Town on Friday.

Chester Nomads suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Richmond Raith Rovers thanks to John Parkinson’s double and Robert Madine.

Their game against Marshalls which was due to be played last Wednesday was postponed, as has their clash with Ashville which had been expected to take place on Saturday.

Second-placed Vauxhall Motors beat Maghull on their travels the last time out, Jason Carey and Ryan Nightingale handing them a 2-1 win on their travels.

As well as playing Chester Nomads, their final game of the season is planned for this Saturday away to Marshalls.

In the Second Division, Ellesmere Port Town played out a goalless draw away to Maghull Reserves before beating South Liverpool Reserves 2-1 on their travels, with Philip Quilliam and Rhys Sharrock on the scoresheet.

They were due to play Ashville Reserves on Wednesday.

Vauxhall Motors Reserves lost 3-2 at home to Cheshire Lines, with Alex Griffiths and Peter Nielson among the goals for the former.

In the Third Division, Chester Nomads Reserves lost 3-1 at home to Litherland Remyca Reserves.

Bottom side Ellesmere Port Town Reserves are in action this Saturday at home to Burscough Dynamo.

In the Youth Division, Vauxhall Motors Youth suffered a 3-0 loss to Litherland Remyca Youth

They then beat Mossley Hill Athletic Youth 3-2 thanks to goals from Reece Howell-Pratt, Dylan Jeffery, and Harry Taylor.

Cheshire League

Malpas drew 4-4 against Whalley Bridge Athletic in the Premier Division.

They are next in action this Saturday against Denton Town.

In League Two, Blacon Youth Club beat Ford Motors 3-1 away and had a trip to Orford FC on Wednesday.