A special podcast recorded with the board of the supporters group which owns Chester FC covered a wide range of topics.

The Chester Chronicle’s Blues reporter Dave Powell was joined by BBC Radio Merseyside’s Neil Turner as they met with board of City Fans United (CFU) for almost two hours.

The discussion involved CFU chairman David Harrington-Wright, directors Jeff Banks, Laurence Kirby and Calvin Hughes, and secretary Marion Needham for a special edition of the True Blue Podcast .

More than 700 questions were sent in by hundreds of Blues fans on a range of issues and topics, and the podcast includes answers on the aftermath of the Blues boss Marcus Bignot’s sacking earlier this week.

So below are some of the other main themes covered in the debate with questions and answers.

Is the CFU board fit for purpose?

Q: “There’s a fractured fanbase, there’s been fiscal meltdown, board resignations, embarassing PR, a CEO departure and the first team structure is disintegrating, which has culminated in Tuesday’s extremely low crowd, the lowest since the club reformed.

“It feels like a little bit like to certain people like a slow death by a thousand cuts – is the board fit for purpose?”

A: Harrington-Wright said: “I think the board is fit for purpose, yes. Obviously you’re going to have debates within the board.

“The problems with the club go back maybe a year, maybe even further than that. There was a challenge to the previous board that it was an us and them situation between the fans and the board – there wasn’t clear communication.

“That’s something that I think has improved recently. Not everything’s that’s communicated will go down well, that’s the nature, that’s life.

“Our job as a board is to identify what happened previously, work on that, but look to the future and make sure that the fans are informed and come back to the ground.

“Because at the end of the day without the fans coming it doesn't matter what else we put in place – what other sponsorship deals we can get, what costs we can cut – if we’re not getting people into the ground, the club doesn't exist. We need the fans back.

“That comes down to playing performances and it comes down to us as a board making sure that the environment is right for those fans to enjoy coming down to Chester and getting behind the team.”

A: Needham said: “One of the challenges the board faces is that we can’t always advertise for particular skill sets – that’s one of the things that the fans were particularly strong about that when it comes to election time, people put themselves forward, we may get people applying with very similar skills, and not a complete broad range that we would want.

“It’s why I think it is really useful when it comes to the working groups because we can bring in other people there to help up with that much wider range of skills that we need.

“I do believe it is fit for purpose.”

How were the events of January 25 reached and when did alarm bells start ringing?

Q: “There was such positivity round what was going on over the summer and even in November’s notes from the CFU board meeting the financial projections for attendances was ahead of what was projected according to the notes available on the website.

“How have we managed to get from point A to point B? Point B being the announcement on January 25 that we were facing the very real prospect of losing a football club?

"What transpired between that early season positivity in the pre season and a big budget to that announcement on January 25 which had effectively what has snowballed into where we are now?"

A: Kirby said: “I think the real issue has been the performance on the pitch. The attendance budget which is the biggest direct element of the fan contribution to the football club is made up of season ticket sales and pay at the gate attendees. Now for this season, we didn't set anything that we believed was overly ambitious in either of those areas.

“The season ticket target was £205k and the pay at the gates was £238k so the combined figures was £443k. Now that is a number we have hit repeatedly over recent years, so there was nothing overly ambitious in those numbers.

“The season ticket target of £205k was a stretch target above the previous season but not by a great amount, probably by about £15k to £18k, and the reason for that was the positive feelings that were coming back from fans on the back of the players who had been signed.

“Likewise the pay at the gate numbers, nothing stretched in any of those, so I think that the budget was set realistically for attendance.

“There was no assumptions made for income from cup competitions other than the gate shares for the two cup competitions that we are entered into, so there were no built in numbers for success in competitions or progression through further rounds, we just don’t budget that way.

“Where we did stretch was on the commercial targets and we had a CEO in place with a strong commercial mandate in his KPIs, all the commercial budgets were set and agreed with him.

“The new element that was in there and given that at that point Mark Maguire had been in post for the best part of 12 months when the budget was set, he had been out and about in the area.

“He had been meeting the local business community and he had many ideas which were not just paper ideas, he had actually been out there generating interest in his proposals.

“The key new item in there was the Hundred Club and there was a target set of £35k, I actually reduced that target from what Mark had committed to as he was insistent that he’d be at £50k on that. I don’t think that was an unrealistic expectation to have of him given that he’d underwritten that target.

“There were also improved expectations for matchday sponsorships and attendance in the Legends Lounge through the matchday packages, but again they weren’t stretch targets. They were a little ambitious against the previous year but we had about £25k for matchday packages.”

Q: “When did it appear that the financial budget was not going to be hit and when did the alarm bells start?”

A: Kirby said: “I think the first alarm bell as it were was really early on when gate income didn’t match the expectations. By the time the season started or very shortly afterwards, we were £20k down on season ticket sales, we hit £185k.

“The first three home games, we had reasonable gates and in fact we were slightly above our individual budgets.

“The budget is dominated obviously by Wrexham and Tranmere, but if you flatline it across the whole season, we have to make just over £10,000 on pay at the gates, and that can be made up of kids, adults and concessions.

“The mix changes constantly so it’s very difficult to pin a number down but the cash target is £10,350. That’s something which we’ve met reasonably consistently over the last three years.

“By the time we had the AGM in October, we had four of the seven games where we had averaged only £7k at the gate, and that was something which I flagged up at the AGM on October 5 and said ‘look guys, already the budget is under threat to the extent that pay at the gate income is not materialising’ and that is compounded by a £20k deficit on season ticket sales.

“It wasn’t big warnings but the signs were already there that if the gates didn’t pick up, we were heading into some threats against the budget.”

Who sanctioned two-year deals for players for this season?

Q: “There was a hangover, and the fans applauded the business that was done, but the feeling on that last game of the season against Boreham Wood last season there was still a feeling from the fanbase that there was a manager who was in effect had to start the season like a house on fire because he was on borrowed time.

“Yet we signed some of the highest paid players we’ve ever had playing for the football club on two-year deals which have now become a millstone around this football club’s neck.

“Who sanctioned those two-year deals and was it wise to give such a budget and allow such a freedom in the transfer market to a manager who was on borrowed time with the supporter base, which reflected in the fact that we had a fairly poor start to the season, gates dropped and we had to make a change in September? ”

A: Kirby said: “Towards the end of last season, it was apparent that we had one of the smallest playing budgets in the league and that was likely to become smaller compared with the average in the rest of the league because most of the clubs were increasing their playing budgets. I think it’s fair to say a couple of seasons ago, we were certainly bottom half in terms of playing budget when we were at £330k-ish.

“But we were very definitely in the bottom quartile during the previous season.

“The target that Jon McCarthy and Mark Maguire were working to was a budget of £450k and it was felt that was a budget, while it certainly wouldn’t be anywhere near the median budget in the league, it would be one that with good management would enable us to put a squad together that would be competitive.

“A number of the players were with us from the previous season so they were identified as wanting to be kept and offers were made to them which were broadly similar, smallish increases.

“But the bulk of the money was identified against those more experienced players and targets and Jon had been contacting most of those guys before last season talking to them and looking at prospects for the coming season.

“With the two-year contracts, I think when we look as who’s got them, they were players who were coveted by other clubs and to put a deal together which would be attractive to them, they were looking for two-year deals and for us to be competitive with those, then that was their negotiating stance.

“The manager has the authority over the budget, the chief executive was alongside him in negotiating those contracts, and then the board sanctioned them. The board was aware that the contracts were being made, the fanbase was aware that the contracts were being made, there was nothing hidden in those contracts and I think they were generally well accepted.”

What are the club’s finances looking like following this year’s fundraising?

Q: “The £50,000 target was set in the short-term, we’ve passed £100,000 last month and people are obviously thinking we don’t know where that money’s gone. Obviously it was to aid the cashflow issue and there’s certain things you can’t disclose, but from that £100,000 where are we at present in terms of can we effectively start next season or are we in a safer place than we were in January? ”

A: Kirby said: “We’re certainly in a safer place. We’re not out of any woods at all yet and the reason for that is that gates have continued to decline. The gate on Tuesday night was the lowest in living memory and bearly covered the cost of stewarding, it was a shocking attendance. Where are we, it’s difficult to know where we are.

“We’re not out of the woods definitely. We have sufficient cash I believe, and some of the it still has to come in, to take us through to the end of this financial year which is the end of May.

“The immediate problems of January were to get us through and to see a way to get us through to the end of the season – that was the cashflow challenge. The challenge for the new season is to generate season ticket sales and commercial income but in a cashflow profile which enables those liabilities to be met.”

Future investment in the club

Q: “Is this one going to come to fruition? Is this a really realistic approach?”

A: Banks said: “I would say it’s a realistic approach. The one thing we cannot say is anymore about it. But we’ve seen the example of an unrealistic approach last week with a gentleman in America. From what we’ve seen so far, this doesn't come anywhere near that.

“It’s a much more positive approach that has been made. Anything we say about this may jeopardise something positive coming from it so we really can’t say anymore. Certainly from the initial viewpoint, it certainly looks positive.”

Q: Would it be something involved with investing with the infrastructure of the football club? In terms of timescales, what are we looking at, are there further meetings to be had with the potential investor , and when are you looking at proposing it to members?

A: Banks said: “That is something we cannot say at the moment because it’s at such an early stage, but would be our hope.

“We’ve passed the first stage, so now we’re just waiting for further advice as regards to another meeting but that is literally all we can say. We’re all really hopeful because it’s not, as we put in the statement, it’s no threat to the 100% supporter ownership model and that’s really, really absolutely what we’re keen to do.

“If there was any threat to that and if anybody else was coming forward, then we have a duty to go to our members to ask the question whether they would like us to take that further.

“Because this is no threat whatsoever to the 100% supporter ownership model, we can take this forward to the next step and then come back to the members to update, but we can only do that once we’ve gone past these early stages.”

Next season and how the team will look on the pitch

Q: “With liabilities next season if we’re not able to effectively move on players who are out on loan and who are on two-year deals, how much is that going to impact the next manager of Chester FC and what he can do?

“It appears from the CFU meeting that the budget will be severely reduced.

“What is it going to look like to the next manager of Chester Football Club and how difficult is that going to be in terms of putting the budget together to likely be in the lower half of the National League North?”

A: Kirby said: “I think it’s going to be extremely difficult. The players who are currently on contracts going into next year, the two highest paid players it’s well known are Kingsley and Ross, neither of whom are currently playing with the club.

“They’re both out on loan and their agents are looking for alternative clubs for next season. The anticipation, let’s say, is that they will move on, but that hasn’t yet happened.”

Hughes said: “I’ve been in regular dialogue with Kingsley and Ross. I spoke to Kingsley today at length and as Laurence said there, they are looking to next season, they are looking at different options at the moment going forward and if some of them come to fruition, that’ll be beneficial to Chester Football Club.

“We’ve just got to wait and see what develops over the next couple of weeks to be honest, but that would be a positive if something does come up.”

Q: “What does the team look like for this manager next season and is it full-time?

“What’s the budget looking like, do you have an idea of a worst case scenario you can present to a prospective candidate who’s coming in two weeks for an interview and he says ‘what’s the budget I’m working to next season’?”

A: Kirby said: “We have to make some assumptions on where our income streams are going to come from. The biggest issue is if one assumes the commercial sponsors that we’ve currently got stay on board, that rolls into next season and there’s no reason to suspect that the main ones are not going to stay on board.

“The big assumption that we have to make is on the gates again. We’ve looked at season ticket prices and the fan engagement group have made some suggestions which have been accepted and they will be rolled out.

“But the number of takers on those season ticket offers is up for grabs. I think it’s unrealistic that we’re going to get to the high numbers that we’ve had over the last couple of years so we’ve knocked something back on that. We hope to have about 900 season tickets sold. That may be over ambitious, I don’t know, but we’ve got to start somewhere and make some assumptions.

“If we can get 900 fans in to buy season tickets with the price structure that we’ve put out there and the incentives, then we’re looking at the pay at the gates, which has dropped quite considerably.

“It’s all about the football, but we’ve got to put some numbers down. If we pitch that at say, for budgeting purposes 800 fans paying, so that gives us an overall 1,700 and not all of the season ticket holders come every game, to get to those kind of numbers with the continuation of our existing sponsors, were probably looking at a £250k-ish playing budget. It’s very low.”

The board’s future and the CFU meeting next week

Q: “How can the board improve?”

A: Banks said: “By working together. I think we’re a collective group of people at the moment who have one desire and that’s to get people proud of this football club again.

“I know I’m going probably over the top on the passionate side of things but I know how hard everybody is literally working to try and put this club back on track.

“It’s not easy and when you see 750 people in a stadium – and there were other elements that night that may have contributed slightly to such a low attendance, let’s not forget that – but there’s a lot of support for what we are trying to do.

“We’re being deflected from what we are trying to do and that’s not been helpful, by having to react to things rather than trying to concentrate and focus on the likes of the first team and put plans in place for next season ahead of schedule.

“We know time is critical right now and that’s why the likes of Calvin and other people on the board are sharing emails past midnight because that’s the only chance sometimes that you actually get to talk about things, other than in the boardroom.

“All I can ask is for the supporters out there to understand what we’re up against, but also understand that we are trying to do our best for this football club and take it forward into next season.

“Anybody can come onto the board. We’re always trying to identify people who have the skill sets. There’s lots of people out there with plenty of experience. Some of them have offered help and we’ve taken that up. It’s not a closed shop whatsoever.”

Q: “What do you expect from next Wednesday’s meeting with the full membership and supporters?”

A: Banks said: “I would expect honesty. What do the supporters want from us, what do we want from the supporters? I really hope and would ask that it doesn’t turn into another January meeting. If people come to that meeting wanting to throw things at us, I don’t think that’s productive.

“This podcast I think will help, people have an understanding of where we are and what we’re up against and what we’re trying to do. I absolutely agree with the fact that questions should be asked by the members, supporters, whoever, and I’m sure we’ll be able to respond to those questions.

“But I just hope that people understand the situation that we’re currently in and we’re not just doing this for the fun of it. It’s for the love of the club.”

Harrington-Wright said: “For me, I don’t want it to be a repeat of January.

“We’ve got to move on from that. There are questions rightly so that we will answer as we’ve tried to tonight as far as we can. What I would hope from the fanbase is that they can see we are doing our best and if they’ve got suggestions, let’s have them, let’s talk about it, and let’s debate it.

“One other thing they do on that night is if they’re not a CFU member is sign up and bring somebody else with them who will also sign up because the biggest single thing that they could change is to support the club and that’s by joining the CFU.”

Hughes said: “I hope that people will attend and after hearing this tonight that we’ve come here to speak to you guys and answer questions, they realise that we are caring people. We’re not doing it for any ego or for ourselves, we’re doing it for Chester FC.

“I think a successful business in any walk of life comes down to teamwork. You’ve got a team on the pitch, you’ve got a team in the academy, you’ve also now got a good team working behind the scenes with the board and the working groups.

“There’s none of us in this for our own ego, believe me. We are a mix of people and we’re all gelling together and I hope the fans understand that.”