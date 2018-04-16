Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral Football League (CWFL)

The wet weather ensured it was another hellish week for the CWFL with only six games out of 34 planned surviving the weekend washout, all played on 3G.

The CWFL will be extending the season and is speaking with pitch providers to allow them enough time to play the 234 fixtures that still need to be played.

On Wednesday night in the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division, Helsby enjoyed a 3-0 away win over Ellesmere Port Town A.

In the CWFL Olympic Trophies Division One Upton JFC extended their lead at the top to 4 points with a 3-1 win over Chester Nomads III.

The only game to survive the downpour in the CWFL Link Up Division Two was a 2-0 win for Upton Bears Paw over Crossway.

Franklyn’s are the new table toppers of the CWFL Queensferry Sports Premier Division after a nerve testing 5-4 win over Helsby.

Steve Rothwell lead the scoring with four with strike partner Nana Eneh adding another to his tally in an entertaining clash.

Paul Butler hit a hat-trick for Sutton Athletic as the eased past Shaftesbury Youth 5-1. Peter Barnett and Tom McGill added the others for Sutton with Lee Griffiths netting for the Shafts.

It was cup semi final day for the vets in the CWFL Doug Johnson Trophy where both games were switched to the 3G pitch at the Cheshire Club in Upton owing to the wet weather.

The first game saw Neston Nomads FC Vets take on Shotton Steel FC Vets.

Shotton took the lead in the first half but Neston then scored three in quick succession through Trevor Worsley (2) and Mike Ryan.

Shotton scored a late goal in the second half to set-up a grandstand finish with Neston’s goalkeeper making two excellent saves to deny Shotton a place in the final.

The second game saw Avenue Vets take on Capenhurst Villa FC Vets where Capenhurst scored within the opening minutes of the first half to lead before seeing a penalty saved.

Two early goals in the second half for Avenue were added to by another strike to seen Avenue 3-1 up.

Capenhurst pulled a goal back late on to set-up a grandstand finish with Avenue’s goalkeeper making an excellent save in the final minutes to deny Capenhurst the chance of extra time.

Huws Gray Alliance

Airbus UK Broughton will be hosting a celebratory match against the Royal Air Force senior team to mark 100 years of the RAF.

As part of the commemorations of the RAF’s centenary, the Hollingsworth Group Stadium will host the game on Tuesday, April 17 (7.45pm kick off), with free admission.

Senior officers from RAF bases across North Wales will be in attendance on the night, along with guests from the Football Association of Wales, with Huws Gray Alliance side Airbus to field a full-strength team.

Airbus UK Broughton FC chairman Michael Mayfield said: “We are very pleased to be hosting serving members of the Royal Air Force in recognition of this year’s RAF100 Anniversary. Airbus UK Broughton FC is delighted to acknowledge the work of the RAF past and present and we’re proud to congratulate the RAF on its 100th Anniversary.”

Broughton and the airfield at Hawarden have a strong bond with the RAF since the factory was first built in 1939. During and after the War, the site was an active RAF base, RAF Hawarden, and in 1943 many staff were involved in building the Wellington bomber in just over 24-hours.

The RAF has a long history in football and the RAF Men’s Representative team holds the record for consecutive Inter Services victories by winning seven titles in a row.

Community relations manager at Airbus, Phil McGraa, said: “Airbus is very proud to be a major sponsor and this will be a fantastic event to showcase Broughton as part of the year-long celebrations for RAF100. We look forward to welcoming senior officers from the RAF along with many RAF cadets from local troops as well as families and friends.”

In the NEWFA Challenge Cup, Airbus booked their place in the final four with a 3-0 win at Buckley Town on Tuesday evening.

Cheshire League

Blacon Youth saw their JA Walton Challenge Cup quest ended at the quarter-final stage after going down 2-0 at home to fellow Cheshire League Division Two side Vulcan.

But there has still been plenty for Blacon to toast in the past fortnight after they booked their place in the final of the Chester Senior Cup seven days previous with a superb 2-1 win over a Malpas side who are two leagues higher than them. Goals from Sam Henry and 17-year-old Harley Bennion ensured the shock result for Blacon.

The win sees them book a final with Upton AA, 6-0 winners over Christleton, in a game to be played at Chester FC’s Swansway Chester Stadium on May 17.

West Cheshire League

Jason Carey netted the only goal of the game to hand Vauxhall Motors a 1-0 away success at Richmond Raith Rovers in Division One.

Ellesmere Port Town were forced to share the spoils in Division Two as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Ashville Reserves. Jamie Easton was on the mark for Port.

Chester & District Sunday League

Axis United booked their place in the final of the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup as they edged past Waverton Centurion 3-2.

Elliott Pryce, Joe Humphries and Jordan Fulton all netted for the victors to seal their success while Josh Leech’s brace proved in vain for the narrowly defeated Centurions.

In Concorde Trophies Section A, goals from Jack Davies, Aaron Hinchcliffe, Ben Gregory and Joe Cossins sealed the three points for league leaders Spital Vaults in a 4-0 home win over The Cat.

Hat-tricks from Phi Aspinall and Dave Osborne, a brace from Joel Tunstall and efforts from Dan Carroll and Len Jones earned Vauxhall SC a resounding 10-0 home triumph over AFC Tattenhall.

Paul Butler, Callum Doyle and Liam Wall all bagged braces as CDS Flooring Studio claimed a 6-1 win at Border BA, who had Paul Woodall to thank for their consolation strike.

A Todd Reid brace and goals from Harry Huxtable and Connor Jones sealed the points for Tarvin Rex at Travellers Rest.

In the midweek clashes, Waggon & Horses won the Blacon bragging rights as they secured a 5-3 derby success at St Theresa’s in Section A.

A hat-trick from the ever-reliable marksman Sam Henry and strikes from Kieran Ball and Jake Dean paved the way to the three points for Waggon while Adam Cheers, Conner Millington and Charlie Coppis were on the mark for Saints.

Callum Doyle and Connor Doyle both hit hat-tricks for CDS Flooring Studio as they ran riot with an 11-0 home success over AFC Tattenhall in Section B.

Tom Berry, Tom Rowland and Matt Elson all found the target in a 3-0 home win for Handbridge Lions over Dee Rangers.

And Butler, Wall and Dotle were all on the mark for CDS Flooring Studio once again as they eased to a 6-1 success over visiting Travellers Rest.

Also on the mark for CDS in the triumph was Carl Wellsbury and a Peter Barnet double.

Anyone is interested in entering a team into the Chester & District Sunday League for next season can contact League secretary Trevor Jones on 01244 375404 or 07762 061074.