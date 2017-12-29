Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester were unable to build on the result of their season so far as they went down to a 24-14 derby defeat at Macclesfield in National League 2 North on Saturday.

The Hare Lane outfit made the short journey to Priory Park on the back of a superb 12-8 success at home to table-topping Hinckley.

And, given Macc had won only three of their previous 13 matches, there was confidence that Chester could follow that victory up with another.

The visitors certainly started promisingly enough, good phases of possession allowing them to get into the home half.

But they suffered a blow when Will Hyde had to come off with a bad bash to his nose.

And worse was to follow when Macc opened the scoring against the run of play as Billy Robinson drove over the line from a simple rolling maul.

Chester’s response was a positive one and, after James Robins slotted over a penalty, they went in front.

After a prolonged passage of possession in and around the Macc 22, the visitors won their own line-out ball on the five-metre line.

That set up a powerful driving maul which resulted in a try for the dangerous Alick Croft.

Macc were playing their first home game since forwards and defence coach Marshall Gadd was named as the club’s interim head coach.

And his side took a lead into the break after scoring right on the stroke of half-time, James Hampson breaking down some impressive defence for a try that Tom Morton converted.

The try gave Macc momentum and in the 44th minute they crossed the whitewash for the fourth time courtesy of Lewis Winterbottom.

But Chester refused to surrender and a pair of penalties from Robins reduced the deficit to 17-14.

Tension was beginning to rise among the home faithful.

But the Macc supporters were able to breathe a sigh of relief when a 60th-minute penalty try ultimately sealed a desperately needed success.

Croft and Kyle Joseph again impressed for Chester, who will look to return to winning ways in National League 2 North when they play host to Otley on January 6.