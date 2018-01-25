Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revenge tasted sweet for Chester as they produced one of their best performances of the season to put Stourbridge to the sword at fortress Hare Lane.

Title-challenging Stourbridge ran out convincing 36-12 winners when the sides met in the West Midlands back in September.

But the boot was very much on the other foot on Saturday as Chester stormed to a thoroughly deserved 24-12 success.

It was Jan van Deventer’s side’s seventh win from nine home games this season and it moved them up to ninth in National League 2 North going into this Saturday’s trip to Wharfedale (3pm).

And Chester will be confident of returning home with the points in the bag if they replicate their display against Stourbridge.

Alick Croft broke the deadlock in the 12th minute after he crashed over at the end of a catch-and-drive move.

James Robins kicked the conversion to put Chester 7-0 in front.

That lead was cut to two points just before the break when Nick David finished off a move he had started.

But Chester moved further in front 13 minutes into the second half when James Preston touched down at the end of a sustained period of pressure.

(Image: Keith Lock)

And nine minutes after that Matt Van Sertima crossed the whitewash following an off-load from Tom Holloway.

But Stourbridge were not about to throw in the towel and in the 72nd minute they reduced the deficit to five points with a penalty try.

However, their hopes of claiming an unlikely victory were dashed in the 78th minute by replacement Alex Reed, who went over for a try that Robins converted.

Chester 2nds, meanwhile, strengthened their position at the top with a 43-24 win at Fylde 2nds.

Sion Rowlands (2), Colin Campbell, Matt Crow, Anthony Tilley (2) and Rhys Thomas shared the tries, four of which were converted by Pete Towers.

Chester 3rds won 36-8 at Sefton 2nds with tries from Thomas Jones (2), Joe Pollard (2) and Wilf Smith and four conversions and a penalty from Alexander Tupou.

Chester Senior Colts were 40-3 winners at Lymm Senior Colts thanks to tries from Josef Gunn, Harry Wilkinson, Morgan Whale, Harry Craven (2) and Henry Kershaw, who kicked five conversions.

Helsby won 41-12 at home to Didsbury Toc H 3rds, table-topping Ellesmere Port triumphed 30-0 at Ramsey, while Christleton went down 24-12 at home to Birchfield.