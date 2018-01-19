Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester RUFC head coach Jan van Deventer says his side will be out to exact revenge when they host third-placed Stourbridge in National League Two North this Saturday (3pm).

Chester were beaten 36-12 at Stourbridge back in September and by van Deventer’s own admission ‘were second best by some distance’.

But boasting a fine record at Hare Lane, where they have bagged six wins from their eight home games, Chester are aiming to turn the tables and get back to winning ways having been on the end of a 20-5 loss at Luctonians last weekend.

“We were taught a bit of a lesson when we went there [Stourbridge] earlier in the season and we were second best by some distance,” said van Deventer.

“They are a strong side, and we know we will have to be on our game, but we have a great home record so far, so we need to use that as some motivation and to try and get our own back a little bit.”

Kyle Joseph was the sole try scorer for Chester as they were soundly beaten by Luctonians.

Van Deventer knows his side will need to show a better version of themselves this weekend.

“I think that we got what we deserved and the scoreline was a pretty accurate description of what went on on the field,” he said.

“We weren’t at our best but it is a tough place to go, but we went there to get a result.

“But struggling away from home isn’t something that is exclusive to us, it is something that is happening right across the league. There are no easy places to go and play and it is tough to get points away from home.”

Prior to the Christmas break, van Deventer had spoken about the need for improvement from Chester, who currently sit 10th.

And while a win and a loss in the New Year might suggest there is some work to do, he believes they have started to turn a corner.

“The results might not have been there but we are playing a better brand of rugby since the start of the year, so I do think that we have turned a corner and things are moving in the right direction,” said van Deventer.

Elsewhere last weekend, Chester 2nds battled their way to a 21-17 home success over Macclesfield 2nds with Liam Eldridge, Steve Roberts, Leo Freschini scoring tries that Pete Towers converted.

Chester 3rds ran out convincing 67-7 winners at home to New Brighton 2nds with Tom Hill (4), Josh Simpson, Alex Tupou, Owen Roberts (2), Chris Norris, Brian Cassidy and Rob Miles crossing the whitewash. Cassidy kicked six conversions.

At Didsbury Toc H Ladies, Chester Devas Ladies were beaten 72-5. Sabrina McGill scored a consolation try.

Christleton lost 60-19 at Oxton Parkonians while table-topping Ellesmere Port won 114-7 at home to Wallasey.

Helsby slipped from top spot with a 23-17 loss at Wirral 3rds.