Chester RUFC head coach Jan van Deventer was full of praise for his side’s work ethic as they lifted themselves up to eighth in National League Two North with a 24-5 success over Sheffield at Hare Lane.

On a heavy pitch in Littleton, tries from Tom Foden, a brace from Harry Craven and one from Sam Farrar ensured an eighth home win in 10 league games for van Deventer’s men.

Chester took the lead inside 10 minutes through Foden but were made to work hard for the spoils, picking up a valuable bonus point to put the gloss on a pleasing weekend.

“It has taken a bit of pressure off us and it feels a lot more comfortable now being in the top 10 than it did looking over our shoulder,” said van Deventer.

“Credit to the boys, it was a tough game. The wet weather we have had meant that the pitch was muddy and it was really heavy going for us and we had to work hard for the win. But they dug in and stuck to the task and did what was asked of them and they were rewarded with a win and a bonus point as well.

“It was a very good performance. In recent weeks we had spoken about how we needed to be more clinical when we had chances and the need to kill off games. We did that against Sheffield and we took our chances when they came along and we always gave ourselves a great chance to win the game.

“To score four tries on a heavy pitch like that and to limit them to just the one shows the hard work that the boys put in and we are delighted with how we have come back after Christmas. A lot of the things we spoke about as a group in terms of what we needed to address are now happening.”

Chester will be looking to maintain their fine home record on Saturday when third from bottom Blaydon pay a visit to Hare Lane (3pm).

“It will be another tough game but we are playing well at the moment and really learning from the mistakes we have made so we will be looking to keep pushing and trying to get as far up the table as we can,” said van Deventer.

“Another performance like the one on Saturday would give us a great chance of doing that.”

Chester 2nds secured a comfortable 27-7 home success over Preston Grasshoppers in the Hallbro North West League Premier Division.

Chester 3rds are back in action this weekend when they host Bowdon 2nds (2.15pm).