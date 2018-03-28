Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having suffered their heaviest defeat since promotion to the National League Two North two weeks ago, Chester RUFC bounced back in style at Hare Lane to record a resounding 59-7 success over Sheffield Tigers.

There was no hangover from the 45-0 loss at second placed Sedgley Park a fortnight previous as head coach Jan van Deventer’s men responded in the perfect way with a clinical and determined performance against their Yorkshire visitors.

It was Chester’s biggest success of the campaign and keeps them in seventh in the table, with Guy Ford proving a talismanic figure as he crossed the whitewash for a hat-trick of tries in the victory.

Chester were 7-0 ahead inside the opening five minutes as Johnny Charmley crossed before James Robins kicked over the extras.

Rhodri Parry then added his name to the scoresheet as he ran over for a score, with Robins converting confidently once again.

Ford soon grabbed his first try of the afternoon and the trusty boot of Robins made the scoreline a healthy 21-0 before Mike Craven and Ross White also got in on the act to see Chester safe at the break at 33-0 following a thoroughly dominant first half of rugby.

Chester did not take their foot off the gas in the second half and Ford forced his way over for his second and third tries of the afternoon, with Robins adding the extras on both occasions before the 60-minute mark.

Ryan Holmes then managed a consolation for the beleagured Tigers, with Tom Farrell kicking over the conversion, to bring at least a crumb of comfort for Sheffield.

But Sean Green and Craig Ross both added further tries for Chester with Robins converting the extras to add the gloss on an excellent display from the Hare Lane men.

Chester RUFC 2nds were 13-10 winners at Macclesfield 2nds while Chester 3rds also enjoyed success, a 29-19 triumph at home to Bowdon 2nds.