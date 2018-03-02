Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester head coach Jan van Deventer has set his side the target of a sixth-placed finish in National League 2 North.

The Hare Lane outfit have been in superb form since the turn of the year and have climbed up into sixth spot following their success at Huddersfield two weeks ago.

They return to action against Leicester Lions on Saturday (3pm) looking for their 10th home win in 12 – and their fourth win on the run.

Should they achieve that, then they will strengthen their hold on sixth spot, with that being as much as anyone from Chester down can hope for with the top five well away from the rest of the chasing pack and in no danger of being caught.

“It became clear around mid-October time that there was a clear top five who are beyond the rest this season,” said van Deventer.

“The target was to get sixth and at the moment it is going well, but we have had the kinder run recently and the tougher part is still to come for us.

“We have seen a real turnaround. We have been really good this side of Christmas. There is some excitement building and one of the key things has been those guys who have been playing in the 2nds who have been able to step up and help us.

“Those guys have been excellent and have really set the benchmark. We didn’t have the best finish to 2017 but we have started in great fashion this year and the application has been first class.”

The Lions sit in ninth, four points behind Chester with a game in hand.

And while expecting a tough test, van Deventer is hoping that home form can once again be a telling factor.

“When we played away to them earlier in the season we were very much second best,” he said.

“They are a typical Leicester side in the way that they are a really physical unit.

“But we’ll be ready and we are full of confidence at the moment.”