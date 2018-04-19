Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ricky Walden qualified for the main draw of this year’s World Snooker Championships and will play Luca Brecel.

The 35-year-old who lives in Bagillt and was born in Chester initially overcame Jo Swail at the English Institute Of Sport in Sheffield.

He won 10-8 in the first qualifying round, which included a 133 break in the 15th frame.

He later defeated Lee Walker 10-7 in the second round including a 135 break in the 13th frame, winning the final three to book a place in the final qualifying phase.

Walden had led Andrew Higginson 5-4 after the final qualifying round’s first day. He extended his lead after taking the first three frames of the following day’s play before Higginson fought back and won the next one with a 107 break.

Walden responded with a 125 break as he took the next frame and Higginson won the following 83-3, before Walden confirmed a 10-6 victory to book his place in the main draw at the World Championships, held at The Crucible theatre in Sheffield, which starts this weekend.

He will face Belgian Brecel in the first round in a match beginning on Monday.

Walden reached the competition's semi-final stage in 2013.