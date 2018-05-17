Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They’ve been confirmed as the new joint bosses at Chester FC in a move that came under the radar and progressed very quickly.

Blues fans will be familiar with Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson thanks to the national exposure they received as they took Salford City up through the non-league pyramid.

And the duo have a formidable record at both Salford and Ramsbottom.

As Johnson pointed out over their nine years managing both clubs, they have won just over 60% of the 450 games they have been in charge of.

So who are the new joint-managers of the Blues and what have they done in their time as bosses?

Starting out at Ramsbottom

The duo began their management careers while they were in their mid-20s with Ramsbottom at the start of the 2009-10 season while the club was in the North West Counties League.

And together they took the Rams to fourth place in the division by the end of their first campaign in charge, before ending the 2010-11 campaign as runners up to champions New Mills.

The duo secured promotion to the Northern Premier League Division One North the next season after winning the league and took the Rams to within a point of the play-offs in the 2012-13 campaign.

But Morley and Johnson went one better the following season as Ramsbottom reached the end-of-campaign shake-up in fifth and beat Darlington in the semi-final before a 3-2 victory in the play-off final against Bamber Bridge won the Rams promotion to the Premier Division.

Moving to Salford, FA Cup success, and more promotions

Midway through the 2014-15 season, the duo resigned from Ramsbottom to take charge at Salford, who had been bought in 2014 by Manchester United’s famous Class of 92 including Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and Nicky Butt.

After taking over from Phil Power in January of that year, the duo repeated the feat of winning the Northern Premier League Division One North title with the Ammies as former Blues striker Gareth Seddon found the back of the net 24 times as Salford’s top scorer.

The following season, the Ammies captured the public’s imagination with a memorable FA Cup run as they reached the first round for the first time in the club’s history under the guidance of Morley and Johnson.

Salford went down into cup folklore when they inflicted an upset by knocking out League Two’s Notts County in a game broadcast to the nation on the BBC.

Their FA Cup journey ended in a second round replay against then-Football League side Hartlepool United, but Morley and Johnson took the Ammies to third in the league and into the play-offs.

Salford overcame Ashton United 3-1 in the semi-final after extra-time, before a 3-2 win at the death over Workington to win promotion to the National League North.

They ended the 2016-17 season in fourth and a place in the play-offs, but lost out in the semi-final to Halifax Town, who eventually went up to the National League.

Despite the heartache of play-off defeat, a few months earlier, Morley and Johnson penned full-time two-year deals with the Ammies as the club’s players also become professionals for the start of the following campaign.

And the changes bore fruit for Salford as the duo clinched the National League North title by six points to claim a place in non-league’s top tier from August.

(Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Leaving Moor Lane – and moving to the Blues

But less than a fortnight after celebrating winning the league, it was announced Morley and Johnson were leaving the club by mutual consent after there were ‘irreconcilable differences around personal terms’ relating to contract length and performance-related matters following a meeting between the duo and the club’s management.

But Morley and Johnson have not had to wait long before returning to employment at the Swansway Chester Stadium, and have targeted the task of attempting to take the Blues to the play-offs of a division they celebrated winning just a few weeks ago.