Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall ’s first home game of the Cheshire County Cricket League’s 1st XI ECB Premier League against Oulton Park ended in a draw following a rain affected day’s play.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, with Muhammad Shahbaz Bashir hitting an unbeaten 102 as Oulton Park scored 242 runs in their 55 overs.

Richard Moore’s 3-53 and Jack Williams’ 2-67 were the pick of Chester’s bowlers.

With the bat, Chester made 152 runs off 41 overs, with Alex Money’s 55 and Richard Moore’s 37 top scoring as Muhammad Kashif’s 3-42 was the pick of Oulton Park’s bowlers.

Neston top the league with 50 points after two wins following their latest 55-run victory over Marple.

Marple won the toss and elected to field as Neston wicket keeper made 58 runs, followed by Chris Hackett’s 48 as the home side were bowled out for 188 runs.

But the Neston bowlers ensured victory by bowling the visitors all out for 133 runs who initally got off to a good start, with Chris Hackett’s 4-22 in tandem with David Hurst’s 3-13 doing much of the damage.

In the 1st XI Division One, Barrow drew to Stockport, the former winning the toss and electing to field.

Nick Mumford’s 3-62 and Malcolm Barrow’s 2-45 were the best Barrow bowling figures as Stockport scored 208 runs off 50 overs.

In response, Barrow made 153 runs with Phil Johnson’s unbeaten 71 making up nearly half of his total as they sit bottom of the division.

In the 1st XI Division Two, Alvanley sit top of the table following victory over Northwich.

The home side were put into field by Northwich who made 140 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs, with Sophie Ecclestone’s 4-31 the best of the Alvanley bowling attack.

They made 143 runs for the loss of four wickets as James Ecclestone and Andy Bennion were both unbeaten with 36 and 20 runs respectively.

Christleton beat Runcorn by more than 80 runs.

The away side were bowled out for 156, with Mubashir Hassan hitting 56 of those and Atif Bajwa the nest highest run scorer with 24.

But Christleton bowled out the hosts for just 71 runs in 34 overs, with Arslan Dar’s 5-22 and Shavaiz Saif’s 2-15 and Joshua Joseph’s 2-20 securing the victory.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley beat Prestbury.

Chester County Officers (CO) succumbed to defeat after being bowled out for 80 runs by Aston, with Graham Dodd’s 41 the most notable run scorer for the away side in Division Three.

Aston lost six wickets on their way to victory, with Chester CO’s Tom Birch taking three of them for 26 runs.

Cholmondeley collapsed and were bowled out for just 64 runs against neighbours Bunbury, as captain Brett Balac top scored with 16.

Bunbury meanwhile did not lose a wicket in their successful run chase, including Vinny Chorlton’s 38.