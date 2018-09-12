Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break is soon coming to a close and by the weekend, the Premier League will have returned.

And it means the Manchester and Liverpool clubs will all be in action as United, City, Liverpool and Everton fans in nearby Cheshire eagerly await their team's fortunes.

Premier League leaders Liverpool face a difficult away trip to Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's lunchtime game, while Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United head to Watford for the tea time clash, while Everton have a 4pm kick off against West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

As we hit the middle of the week and players begin to make their way back to their clubs after the international exploits, here's a round-up of some of the stories concerning the four clubs you might have missed.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's side could be prepared to extend the contracts of eight players at Old Trafford.

Number one goalkeeper David De Gea, the defensive quartet of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia, as well as attacking players James Wilson, Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial are all in the final year of their existing deals.

(Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

But United have the option to extend all eight players' contracts by an additional year to prevent them from leaving on a free transfer in the summer, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The likes of Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera had one-year options exercised over the summer, but can speak to rival clubs from January about a move away, unless new deals are penned before then.

You can read more about the contract situations by clicking HERE .

Everton

Marco Silva is currently having to deal with a lengthy injury list at the moment at Goodison Park.

The likes of Seamus Colman, Theo Walcott, Michael Keane, Phil Jagielka, James McCarthy and Idrissa Gueye are currently all sidelined, among others.

And it looks like the injury situation has not improved over the international break as forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin lasted fewer than 10 minutes after being brought on as a substitute for England U21s against Latvia, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The 21-year-old replaced Tammy Abraham during the victory, but was taken off injured after eight minutes.

(Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Calvert-Lewin had been in good form before the international break, scoring three goals in two matches to help the Blues through to the next round of the Carabao Cup and earn a draw at home to Huddersfield in the Premier League.

You can find out more about this by clicking HERE .

Manchester City

As one local Premier League team struggles with injuries, another has been given a boost ahead of hostilities resuming this weekend.

Pep Guardiola looks like he might have full-back Danilo available for selection sooner rather than later after the Brazilian returned to training, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The 27-year-old - who joined the club last summer from Real Madrid - has been out since picking up a foot injury in training for Brazil during the World Cup.

He did not feature during City's pre-season tour of the US, or in any of their opening Premier League fixtures.

(Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But with a return to training, it might not be long before he can provide some competition for Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy in the full-back area.

To find out more about this, click HERE.

Liverpool

And we end with a former Liverpool striker giving his thoughts on the current Reds side and what he thinks they can achieve this season.

Peter Crouch played at Anfield between 2005 and 2008, scoring 42 goals in 134 appearances.

He has been back to the city recently to promote his new book, How to Be a Footballer.

And while there, the Liverpool Echo's Blood Red podcast caught up with the former England striker on all things about the Reds.

As part of the interview, he spoke about the current Liverpool side and Crouch has given the current crop a great endorsement as they seek to win the Premier League for the first time and their first domestic league win since 1990.

He said: "They’ve got a big game against Spurs this weekend, which I’m interested to see how it goes, but I do think they can win the Premier League. It’s been so long, it’s like, ‘can it happen?’ But they’ve got all the tools to do it.

"I love watching them. They are fantastic going forward, but they now seem to have shored it up at the back.

"They’ve good a good goalkeeper, I like how Joe Gomez is doing, Virgil van Dijk is class, and the full-backs are fantastic. There’s everything there.”

You can read more and listen to the Blood Red podcast by clicking HERE.