Welcome to a new daily feature from Cheshire Live, a soon to launch website covering the county.

With big cities like Manchester and Liverpool close by, many people in Cheshire have a keen interest in the four Premier League football clubs in both areas.

So here's a round-up of the latest news coming out of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton as the Premier League resumes this upcoming weekend and the international break comes to a close.

Liverpool

And we start today with Jurgen Klopp's men, who have an intriguing away game in prospect this weekend and arguably their first major test of the season when they take on Tottenham Hotspur.

But looking further ahead, one of the Reds' upcoming away days in the Champions League next month may face some upheaval.

Napoli, who Liverpool are due to play on Wednesday, October 3, are threatening to move their Champions League tie against Liverpool to the opposite side of Italy over a row concerning their San Paolo home, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has asked UEFA for permission for his club to this season play their European matches in Bari – which is more than 160 miles away on the west coast of the country.

The situation has arisen due to the ongoing controversy over Napoli's 60,000-seater San Paolo stadium, which is owned by the local council.

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho's Red Devils have a trip to Vicarage Road for Saturday's tea time game in the Premier League against Watford.

And the United boss has been handed a boost ahead of the weekend match with several players playing for their respective countries during this international break.

The Old Trafford defence has been a key talking point so far this season, with United conceding six goals in two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Lindelof was one of those who came under criticism during the 3-2 defeat against Brighton, but kept a clean sheet against Burnley last time out.

And the 24-year-old played another full 90 minutes for Sweden as they collapsed to a 3-2 Nations League defeat against Turkey, reports the Manchester Evening News

Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic came off the bench in his country's 2-2 draw against Romania, while Brazilian Andreas Pereira could make his international debut against the USA.

Everton

A big story off the pitch concerning Everton's ownership has broken this morning.

The Goodison Park club has announced that Farhad Moshiri has increased his shares in the Toffees to a total of 68.6%.

The Iranian billionaire, through Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd, has now purchased an extra 18.7% share in the club, reports the Liverpool Echo.

The club's majority shareholder is also expected to further increase his shareholding in the club to 77.2% no later than July 2019.

Moshiri first invested in the club back in 2016, selling his stake in Arsenal to business partner Alisher Usmanov and purchasing a 49.9% share of Everton in February of that year.

Manchester City

And we end today with Pep Guardiola's men, who are currently in the Champions League places four games into the campaign as they aim for back-to-back Premier League titles.

So far, the only points the Citizens have dropped this season have been against newly-promoted Wolves, with a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

City's midfield has an embarrassment of riches including Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez, to name but a few.

But that might not stop Guardiola and City targeting reinforcements in January with a potential raid on Nuno Esperito Santo's side.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Wolves are unlikely to sell midfielder Ruben Neves in January despite reported strong interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

Both Manchester clubs have been linked with moves for the Portuguese international who has impressed for the Midlands side since arriving at the club last summer.

Guardiola has reportedly earmarked the 21-year-old as a January target after having missed out on Jorginho and Fred in the summer.

