After a quiet early part of the transfer window, Chester FC’s business has got off to a flyer.

The retained list was announced at the end of last week as Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson decided which Blues players from last season’s relegated squad would be let go.

Out of last season’s players, Nathan Brown and Gary Roberts agreed new one-year deals.

Matty Hughes meanwhile has joined the Blues for his third spell with the club and has targeted promotion from the National League North, a division he has been promoted from with Fylde and reached the play-offs with Chorley last season.

The recruitment drive got into gear last weekend with the confirmation of deals for former Salford and Southport defender Steve Howson and ex-Ramsbottom goalkeeper Grant Shenton.

And the Blues fourth brand new signing was announced yesterday with full-back Dominic Smalley joining the club from Ashton United.

With Chester’s summer business now in full swing, the club’s pre-season preparations are also moving along nicely, with a game against Champions League runners up Liverpool FC among the clashes confirmed so far.

But it’s been a busy week as ever with the rest of the Blues rivals in the National League North, so here’s a round-up of the latest from clubs in English football’s sixth tier.

Nuneaton Town

There’s been a change at Nuneaton, but not in the way you might first think.

The club has unveiled a new badge as part of its ‘Back to the Borough’ plans.

The words ‘Nuneaton Town FC’ on the crest have been changed to ‘Nuneaton Borough’.

And Boro chairman Lee Thorn told the club’s website the change is part of a move back to the club’s heritage.

He said: “We made a conscious decision to close the door on the Town chapter, so moved away from simply changing the wording on the ‘Town’ badge.

“The Borough name is an important part of the Club’s heritage, and we wanted to reflect that with the traditional badge.”

Alfreton Town

One club to have pushed ahead with their summer recruitment is the Reds under new boss Billy Heath.

After four in the previous seven days, there have been a further six in the next week which has followed.

Striker Curtis Bateson has penned a one-year deal from Gainsborough Trinity, and has been joined by fellow forward Richard Peniket from Gateshead.

Nathan Hotte has also joined Heath’s side from Halifax Town after leaving the Shaymen at the end of last season.

Another player to make the move from Halifax to Alfreton is defender Josh Wilde and became the club’s ninth summer addition.

They made it 10 for the summer with the signature of Bobby Johnson from North Ferriby United, before confirming an eleventh with Jack Lane joining the Reds from Tamworth.

And boss Heath is pleased with his club’s transfer business so far this window.

He told the club website: “We are looking strong and once our business is concluded we will probably have a smaller squad than most in the league as we aim for around 18 players.

“But our team is a flexible one; a lot of the players can play more than one position. We have a great blend of experience at this level and youth.

“We have done really well to get the players we have and equally the players who we have brought in have wanted to come to Alfreton over other sides and other offers.

“We are building an excellent squad and a great atmosphere within the team, we are looking very strong.”

York City

The Ministermen had a busy start to the transfer window, but of late, the club’s pre-season friendlies have been on the agenda.

And York will be testing themselves against Football League opposition for much of their preparations next month.

They will make the trip to Northern League Division One side Shildon AFC on Saturday, July 7.

On the following two respective Saturdays, League One side Bradford City will visit Bootham Crescent before League Two outfit Grimsby Town make the trip.

Championship side Leeds United will also be playing the Ministermen on their home turf on Thursday, July 19, and the club’s most recent fixture will be Barnsley, who will make the trip on Tuesday, July 10, as the Tykes prepare for their League One campaign following relegation from English football’s second tier last season.

Boston United

Like the Blues, one club to have taken a bit of time to get their summer transfer acquisitions up and running has been Boston United.

But the Pilgrims have been busy over the past week which kicked off with 30-year-old Nathan Arnold joining the club in a dual playing and management role from Lincoln City.

He has been joined by defender Ben Middleton from Harrogate Town on a one-year deal, while winger Nicky Walker has joined for a third spell at The Jakemans Stadium from Gainsborough Trinity.

And the Pilgrims have recently announced their fourth summer signing with teenage goalkeeper Dylan Parkin joining Elliott’s side after leaving National League-bound Chesterfield to compete with fellow stopper George Willis.

Speaking after securing Arnold’s capture, Elliott told the club website: “Nathan will play a key role on and off the pitch for us and I have offered him the opportunity to become an integral part of my management staff.

“We have had good discussions and I am looking forward to working closely with him.

“It is an exciting move all-round and kicks off our summer recruitment in style.”

AFC Telford United

The recruitment at the New Bucks Head has continued apace under new boss Gavin Cowan.

Goalkeeper Sheridan Martinez has joined Telford for his second spell at the club, after spending the first part of the 2017/18 campaign with the club.

Cowan said: “Shez is only missing games off his CV but we believe he is now ready to compete for the number one spot having earned the right with his dedication and hard work.

“We are currently in talks with numerous keepers who will challenge Shez for top spot.”

And former Crewe Alexandra forward Daniel Udoh has also joined Telford.

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan at Chester last season.

Away from signings, the club has also announced its pre-season schedule, with a clash against Championship side and former European champions Aston Villa travelling to the New Bucks Head on Saturday, July 14.

Chorley

And we end our round-up with Matt Jansen’s Magpies, who have announced three new signings at the same time.

Chorley have confirmed deals for forward Louis Almond from York City, fellow striker Wes Fletcher from Welsh Premier League outfit The New Saints, while Courtney Meppen-Walter has returned for his second spell at Victory Park.

Speaking to the club website, Jansen said: “Louis is a player we’ve always admired.

“He’s played at a good level, knows how to score goals and has the ability to change games.

“A lot of clubs were interested, but as soon as he knew we wanted him he was very keen to come and play for us.

“We were gutted when we lost Courtney to Stockport a couple of years ago, but we’ve continued monitoring his progress since.

“He played a lot of games for Glossop last season and he’s now a lot fitter than he has been in previous years.

“There’s no question that if he applies himself he’s quite capable of playing in the Football League and we’re looking forward to working with him and pushing him on to another level.”