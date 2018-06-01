Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts believes the play-offs are a realistic ambition for Chester FC this season after penning a deal with the Blues for the upcoming National League North campaign as he hopes to play for a few years with his hometown club.

The 31-year-old from Blacon committed his future for the next 12 months at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The former England Youth international, whose Football League career included spells with Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Rotherham United, impressed during his 12-game stint with the Blues last season after joining in January .

And Roberts was a happy man after a deal to stay with his hometown club was secured, something which he is keen to make the most of.

“It’s great to sign for your hometown club. It’s an experience and I think that now this is the time for me coming to the end of my career, it’d be nice to get a couple of years under my belt at Chester and do myself proud and my hometown club proud,” he said.

“The deal had to right financially and I spoke to the family and the people who look after me and the deal was right at the time.

“I just thought with the money situation, I wasn’t money-driven, but it to be near enough the right money but Chester was the right move for us.”

Roberts’s signature was confirmed yesterday, as youngster Nathan Brown also signed a one-year deal with the Blues, while Matty Hughes rejoined the Blues for his third spell with the club as joint managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson made their first signings as Chester bosses.

(Image: ChesterFC.com)

And experienced midfielder Roberts believe the club have the right men at the helm as he vowed to give his all for his hometown club.

“I spoke to them and they seem honest, they seem respectable and I just think they’re the right people for the job,” said Roberts.

“Any manager that comes in at Chester, I’ll have respect for, because at the end of the day I’m playing for myself and I’m playing for my hometown club, so I’ll give it a lot more than I have done for the majority of my career.

“I always try my best wherever I go, but this means more to me than when I was a kid when I came through at Crewe.”

Roberts spent the first half of last season at Southport in the National League North, playing 14 times and scoring four goals during his time with the Sandgrounders.

And the 31-year-old is under no illusions of the standard of football the sixth tiers presents, though he feels a top seven finish is a possibility.

“I think the play-offs is achievable but we can’t jump the gun straight away,” he said.

“We’ve just got to get the squad together and just look for the first game and just take each game as it comes. I don’t think we can plan ahead, because if you plan ahead, you’ll always disappoint yourself. Just look forward to the first game of the season and build from there.

“It’s a tough league. I’ll say there’s six or seven teams in that league that would hold their own in the Conference.

“It will be an experience for some of the young lads to play in it, because it’s not as bad as people think, it’s Conference North and it’s a decent standard of football.”

Last season was a dismal campaign for the Blues both on and off the pitch.

Relegation from the National League was confirmed, attendances throughout the season dwindled to the lowest in the club’s history since its reformation with 754 fans watching the 3-2 victory over Bromley , and the club’s dire financial situation became public in January where it was revealed the Blues needed to raise £50,000 in the short term to stay in business .

The Blues fans and the wider football community rallied round to smash through the £100,000 barrier .

And Roberts has called for last season to be put to bed and for the Blues faithful to rally behind a new look team and management ahead of their first National League North campaign since 2012/13, something which he believes could be crucial in the club’s bid to reach the play-offs in the next 12 months.

(Image: Terry Marland)

He said: “Let last season go under the water. I just think we’ve just got to be positive, look ahead and just build one step at a time.

“Let’s not try and jump to conclusions. Let’s get in and get the squad together, get a good team morale, a good changing room, get the fans backing us and then we’ll go from there.

“When I signed for the club the first time, there was a few doubters and I said I’d let my football do the talking and I think that’s answered it.

“Now I think the fans have been great for me, to be honest, and I just hope they can all be great and get bums on seats this season and really get behind the lads and the new management staff.

“I think that’s the key – I think it could be the key to us progressing and pushing for the play-offs.”