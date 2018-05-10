Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Getting active and making the right choices as a family is a fantastic way to teach children how to be healthy.

If we, as parents, understand healthy eating then our children will surely follow.

In our house we (well, mostly my wife) make the choices that ensure our children will eat well.

And the same goes for being active.

It’s vitally important that we lead by example.

Youth fitness is a big concept we are passionate about at The Athlete Factory.

Very few children in the UK get the opportunity or guidance to go to the gym or take part in classes.

But I’ve seen, through my work coaching the USA Sevens rugby team, how they get youth fitness and sports development spot on in America.

Every high school and college is heavily into sports, and the schools offer fantastic facilities and programmes. They get children active from a very young age.

Unfortunately, the concept of long-term athletic development, teaching young people how to control their bodies and get moving efficiently, is not often practiced here at home.

I think it’s crucial that we encourage our youth to get active and build an athletic base that will be the foundation for their future.

Many people think training at the gym is all about lifting weights, but for youngsters the key is that they master their own bodies before progressing onto anything like that.

This is not only can be fun and energetic, but it also helps with their overall physical and mental development.

Something else I have seen in The States are parent-and-child packages, where a mum or dad can train while their son or daughter is in a class, or doing programming.

I think that’s awesome, and we have adopted this approach at The Athlete Factory to help families get active together.

Let’s inspire tomorrow’s generation with our actions of today.

The Athlete Factory is a state-of-the-art training facility next to Chester RUFC at Hare Lane.

Expert professionals and a range of classes are there for everyone, regardless of age, ability or aim.

For details call 0161 2989797, visit www.afchester.global or email speaktous@theathletefactory.global.