I’ve just opened a new fitness centre in Chester, baby number four has arrived and I’m still holding down a career as performance coach to the USA Olympic Committee and USA rugby sevens team.

Now I’m proud to be launching a new regular column with the Chronicle, in which I’ll give guidance on how to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

Life is hectic! And however much I tell myself it’ll be calmer next week, it never works out that way.

Does that sound familiar?

I know juggling work and family is never easy. But having a busy schedule doesn’t make it impossible to stay fit and healthy.

I’ve learned over the years that it’s possible to squeeze a quick and effective workout into a busy day, put together easy and nutritious meals, and I’ve got other tips and tricks which help make it all work.

I learned the hard way, because I loved a beer and a pizza and didn’t care about nutrition in my early days as a professional rugby player.

It wasn’t until I worked with England rugby nutritionist Matt Lovell and British Lions strength and conditioner Craig White that my passion for nutrition and training was ignited.

They mentored me, and I saw how profound the results can be – both physically and mentally.

I learned it’s important to approach wellbeing in a holistic way. Sticking to a programme makes everything much easier.

Now Matt and Craig have helped to establish The Athlete Factory philosophy.

There’s so much information out there which can be misleading and confusing. And I’m afraid there is no magic pill or shortcut!

But it is possible for us all to achieve our goals, no matter how busy our lives are.

In these columns I’ll explain why it’s important that you eat and train, not diet and exercise, and advise you on how best to do it.

And don’t worry, you won’t have to totally abandon all your treats! I encourage the 80/20 rule – eating clean 80% of the time and having what your heart desires the rest.