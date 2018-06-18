Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several Chester FC players past and present have been named in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League’s Top 100 players.

The division is celebrating its 50th anniversary and over the weekend ranked a century of players to have graced it in the past five decades.

The Blues last graced the division in the 2011-12 season which they ended as champions, the second of three successive promotions under Neil Young after the club reformed as Chester FC.

So which Blues stars have made the list?

Coming in at 81 is actually a player that never donned a Blues shirt, but is still no doubt remembered fondly by Chester FC fans.

Dan Toronczak scored two goals for Ossett Albion in a remarkable final day of the 2010-11 campaign.

His strikes ensured Chester won promotion and clinched the Evo-Stik Division One North title , despite losing 2-1 to Garforth Town.

Coming in at 67 is striker Michael Wilde.

The forward – now at Connah’s Quay Nomads – spent two seasons with the Blues, including ending the 2010-11 title-winning campaign as the club’s top scorer.

Next in for the Swansway Chester Stadium in the list is former manager Steve Burr, who comes in at 53.

Burr became Chester manager in January 2014 with the club in the Conference Premier, a season where the club finished 21st but were reprieved from relegation thanks to demotions for Salisbury City and Hereford United.

He led the Blues to 12th in the 2014-15 campaign, but was sacked in April 2016 as Jon McCarthy took over at the Swansway Chester Stadium as the club ended that season 17th in the National League.

Next on the list in 38th place is Blues hero Iain Howard .

The now 30-year-old spent the first three seasons of the club’s reformation with the Blues, as the club clinched three successive promotions to climb back into English football’s fifth tier.

He joined the club from Ashton United and scored 35 goals in 76 starts for the Blues, before departing for Stockport County in 2013.

Next up is a current Chester FC player, though he hasn’t been at the club for long and is yet to kick a ball in anger for his new club.

Goalkeeper Grant Shenton is in at number 36, having arrived at the Swansway Chester Stadium at the start of the month from Trafford FC.

He played under current Blues bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson at Ramsbottom United, where he made 278 appearances and won two promotions as he kept a total of 67 clean sheets during his time there, as well as having a spell at FC United of Manchester.

Another current Blues player is also on the list at 32.

Ross Hannah has had two spells with Chester FC, including in the 2015-16 campaign where he found the back of the net 25 times in 46 games before moving to Barrow for the following season.

He returned to the Blues last summer and penned a two-year deal with the club as he struggled with injuries and form, scoring eight times in 31 National League games before departing for Southport on loan for the rest of the campaign .

He currently remains on the club’s books, but could depart the Blues this summer along with Kingsley James for budgetary reasons.

Just one place ahead of Hannah is winger Jerome Wright, who spent one season with the Blues in 2011-12.

He joined from FC United and was part of the squad which clinched the Northern Premier League Premier Division title that season, before being released by then-boss Neil Young and moving back to FC United.

In at 29 was one of the tranche of signings made by Young for the club’s first season back as Chester FC.

Aaron Burns joined from Northwich Victoria in 2010 and began his career at Manchester United before later moving to Gap Connah’s Quay.

His time with the Blues was ultimately very short-lived after being unable to commit to midweek fixtures due to work commitments.

Another player who was briefly on Chester’s books comes in at 22, and still has hit boots on today at the age of 41.

Lee Trundle joined the club as a 36-year-old with the Blues in the Conference North and made a handful of appearances in the 2012-13 season.

At the business end of the list and in at 15 is legendary former skipper George Horan.

(Image: Trinity Mirror Cheshire)

The hometown hero wore the armband and led the Blues to three successive titles following its reformation, departing the club after four seasons .

He played 159 times for the Blues and found the back of the net 20 times and now plays for Connah’s Quay Nomads in the Welsh Premier League.

Three places in front of Horan in 12th is a player who has recently won promotion to the Football League with Macclesfield Town, Elliott Durrell.

(Image: Terry Marland)

The winger spent one season with the Blues in the National League and scored nine goals in 50 appearances, before moving to the Silkmen after being released following the 2016-17 campaign .

And the highest player with Chester FC connections in the list came in at sixth was Antoni Sarcevic .

The midfielder initially joined the Blues on loan in 2010 from fellow Cheshire side Crewe Alexandra, before penning a permanent deal the following year.

During the next two seasons, Sarcevic scored 21 times in 73 games and was part of the squad which won promotions from the Northern Premier League Premier Division and Conference North.

The Blues received an undisclosed fee for Sarcevic in 2013 from then-League Two side Fleetwood Town , before he later moved to Shrewsbury Town and currently plays for League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Earlier this year, after the dire financial situation at the Blues came to light in January at a City Fans United meeting where it was revealed the club needed £50,000 in the short-term to stay in business, Sarcevic auctioned off his Conference North winners’ medal to help his cash-strapped former club .

The player which clinched the number one spot was Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy.