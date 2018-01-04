Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emma Howe and George Hyde ended 2017 at the top of their UK age group rankings.

The West Cheshire Athletic Club duo enjoyed a memorable year featuring international honours.

Howe, who powered her way to a bronze medal during her England international debut at the Youth Commonwealth Games in The Bahamas, heads the under-17 women’s javelin standings after hitting 50.34m at Loughborough in September.

The talented teenager had achieved victories earlier in the year at the English Schools’ Championships, UK School Games, England Athletics U20s Championships, and at both the Cheshire County Clubs’ and Schools’ Championships.

Hyde tops the U17s men’s shot put standings after launching a throw of 17.42m at Bedford in August to win the England U20s Championships title.

He also won gold while representing England at the Schools International Meeting in Dublin with a put of 16.14m, as well as winning the England Athletics U17s Championships, English Schools’, UK School Games, and both Cheshire County Clubs’ and Schools’ Championship crowns.

Hyde also triumphed in March when he represented England in Cardiff at the Welsh Athletics Indoor International.

Other West Cheshire AC members who secured top-40 positions in the 2017 UK age group ranking lists included Evie Tipping, who is ranked fourth in the U15s girls hammer throwing list after nailing 49.89m at Liverpool in September, Olivia Montez-Brown, Emily Ball, Sophie Percival, Katie Clarke, Ethan Milligan, Imogen Pughe, Jodi Bemand, Lara Battersby, Stephanie Jones, Isla Shillington, Fatoumatta Bojang, Ewan Bradley, Gabriel Mikoleizik, Alice McMahon and Laura Turley.

Leeds City AC’s Leon Foster (24:42) timed his run to perfection to claim the Essar Chester Round The Walls Race title. West Cheshire AC’s Tom Booth clocked 25:47 for fifth position, supported by club-mates Mark Davies (13th in 26:55), George Dewhurst (20th in 27:51), Alex Staniforth (28th in 28:39), Luke Ellis (36th in 29:23), Andrew Dawe (52nd in 30:15), Joe Foy (53rd in 30:20) and Stuart Thomas (56th in 30:29).

Wrexham AC’s Emma Crowe (28:14) claimed the ladies crown. Eve Duret was the fourth fastest female finisher in 31:27. She was followed by West Cheshire AC club-mates Kerry Riley (32:53), Ian Ackroyd (34:31), Phil Howe (35:38), Mark Povey (36:46) and Brian Beattie (40:50).

Dave Lancelott (30:08), David Roberts (32:49), Matt Whitfield (32:50), Alison MacDonald (36:14), Mike Burns (36:13), Robbie Shanahan (36:50), Angela Letman (37:03) and Simon Baker (37:05) were in action for Ellesmere Port Running Club at the big Boxing Day event.

Port duo Sue Ledsom and Rachel Beddows, meanwhile, rounded their year off by completing marathon number 25, the Liverbird Marathon, which they finished in 5:08:47.