Seb Morris made a dramatic, and very unexpected, 11th-hour return to the British GT Championship at Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday where the reigning champion reunited with Rick Parfitt Jnr in the category’s biggest race of the year

With Parfitt Jnr’s regular 2018 team-mate Ryan Ratcliffe sidelined by food poisoning and being prevented from racing by doctors mere hours before the race, 22-year-old Morris, from Chester, was the recipient of a surprising late-morning phone call asking him to pack his crash helmet and race suit.

Without any preparation time whatsoever, and a hurried 153-mile dash from his home in Chester to get to Silverstone in time for his scheduled first stint, no sooner had he set foot inside the garage than he had to get ‘suited and booted’ and climb aboard the No.1 Bentley Continental.

Impressively, Morris acclimatised to the car, the track and the heat of battle with ease and helped Parfitt Jnr post a top-six finish in GT3 for Team Parker Racing with the car having started from the back of the grid due to the enforced driver change.

(Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography)

The reunited ‘dream team’ did actually take the chequered flag in fourth place, but an unfortunate penalty for a ‘yellow flag’ infringement dropped the duo back to a nonetheless strong sixth. Morris’ performance was nothing short of exceptional.

“Well that was an unexpected Sunday,” said former Abbey Gate College student Morris.

“I got a call from Rick’s wife Rachel after I’d just finished a run in my local park, it was a nice chilled-out Sunday, and she said ‘we need you at Silverstone, Ryan’s unwell and we need you to drive’. That was at 11.15am and the race started around 1pm and I had 153 miles to travel!

“Luckily I had a clear journey, I got to the track and changed into my race suit in the car park, signed-on in the garage with the scrutineer and by the time I was buckling-up my crash helmet Rick was coming into the pits for the first stop! I jumped in, using Rick’s seat, and I was only 0.3 seconds off the pace on my first lap out and ended with the fourth best average stint time.

“I’m really happy with the performance I gave and and I hope it’s shown manufacturers like Bentley the job I can do, I was up to speed on my out lap without any time in the car and that’s the sort of thing this job entails sometimes for professional drivers.”